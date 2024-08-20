MOOSOMIN FIRST NATION, TREATY 6 TERRITORY, SK, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working in partnership with Indigenous communities to help establish educational institutions that will deliver quality and culturally appropriate programs and services for children.

Today, Chief Cheryl Kahpeaysewat of Moosomin First Nation, along with Council, Elders, community members, and representatives from ISC, celebrated the grand opening of the community's new K-12 school. This school will offer a safe and enriching environment where students can focus on learning.

Located in central Saskatchewan, the Chief Moosomin School is a state-of-the-art building designed to proudly reflect the culture and traditions of Moosomin First Nation's people. This new building will provide over 5,000 square metres for students in all grades, including spaces for cultural activities, trades learning and a gymnasium.

The school features a welcoming entrance with a towering tipi and a rock circle gathering area. At the centre of the school is a unique two-level amphitheatre-style gathering space for students and community events. This gathering space serves as the hub of the school, with two wings of classrooms and the gymnasium extending outward.

Thanks to the help of local Cree language keepers, classrooms and hallways feature logos, names, and historically significant expressions in the local Cree dialect, which are all painted on the walls.

The school also includes the Chief Yellow Sky cultural room, an industrial arts classroom, a sewing room, a home economics room, a cosmetology room, a kitchen, and a weight room. Located across from the community's sports grounds, the facility incorporates playgrounds, outdoor learning spaces and a storage area.

Since 2016, ISC has invested close to $37 million in this important school project.

Quotes

"Every child deserves a fair chance to succeed. Thanks to the commitment and hard work of Elders and Moosomin Chief and Council, this new school will help students of Moosomin First Nation access broader opportunities—allowing them to study, grow, and become the next generation of First Nations community leaders and role models."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor

"I am very proud to see the vision of our Elders, as well as our current and former leaders, come to be and excited for the future of our young people to be learning at home in a new school created especially for them. The Chief Moosomin School will provide students the environment for learning, and it will also serve as a community gathering area and emergency shelter location."

Chief Cheryl Kahpeaysewat

Moosomin First Nation

Quick facts

Moosomin First Nation is a Cree community located approximately 30 km north of North Battleford in central Saskatchewan , with approximately 2,112 members, nearly 1,300 of whom live on the reserve.

in central , with approximately 2,112 members, nearly 1,300 of whom live on the reserve. Moosomin First Nation is a member of the Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs.

Planning for the new school began in 2016.

The current school was built in 1974.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; Media Relations: Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]