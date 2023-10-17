MONTRÉAL, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The city, in collaboration with ten plants located in the urban agglomeration of Montréal, will be coordinating the annual siren test this Wednesday, October 18, between 9 a.m. and 12:20 p.m., in order to raise awareness regarding industrial risks, and to provide safety tips in case of a toxic release.

"The safety of our citizens is a priority and the population must be prepared in case of a toxic release. This is why the Centre de sécurité civile and the Direction stratégique et de la prévention incendie du Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (Montréal fire department), are collaborating with industry stakeholders subject to Environmental Emergency Regulations, in order to carry out their annual emergency siren system in at-risk areas," stated Alain Vaillancourt, executive committee member responsible for public safety.

As part of this simulation, the ten participating plants will be sounding out, one after the other, according to a predetermined schedule, ascending and descending alarms lasting three minutes each, which will be heard within a potentially exposed range. In case of an actual industrial toxic release, the emergency alarm will be followed by safety directives.

When the sirens sound: take shelter!

The emergency sirens are meant to warn people who are outdoors to seek shelter quickly. In case of an actual release, compliance with safety directives will ensure the safety of all and streamline the work of first responders:

Shut doors and windows and turn off your ventilation system.

Do not pick up your children from school in order to avoid exposure for yourself or your children.

Avoid overloading phone lines.

Schools and early childhood education centres

School and daycare managers across the territory of Montréal that could potentially be affected by a toxic release have been informed about this type of event and are aware of the safety measures to be taken in case of a toxic release. They are able to take care of the children and to ensure their wellbeing during such events.

For more information:

The "Notices and Alerts" service provides notices and alerts during emergency situations, as well as notices related to drinking water and broken water pipes. Residents are encouraged to sign up for the service.

For more information regarding risks and preparedness in case of a toxic release, go to Release of toxic substances: What to do if you hear a warning siren and for participating plants, go to Hazardous materials .

