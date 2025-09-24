ALL IN at the Palais des congrès de Montréal: the third edition of the largest AI event in Canada

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Palais des congrès de Montréal is hosting the third edition of ALL IN, the largest artificial intelligence event in Canada, on September 24 and 25. The brainchild of Scale AI, Canada's AI Global Innovation Cluster, the event has quickly become a first-class international showcase for Montréal, attracting major players in the global AI ecosystem to the metropolis.

Since the first edition at the Palais des congrès de Montréal in 2023, ALL IN has experienced phenomenal growth: 2,300 participants the first year, 4,000 in 2024, and an anticipated 6,000 participants from more than 40 countries this year. Among them, leading AI service and product providers, investors from here and beyond, renowned researchers, data scientists, members of the business community and Canada's top 100 AI start-ups.

Each year, through ALL IN, Montréal is increasingly asserting its status as a Canadian artificial intelligence hub on the world stage. The metropolis stands out not only for its excellence in basic research, but also for its capacity to transform this knowledge into concrete solutions. By promoting projects, talent and organizations from here that are shaping an AI-powered economy, ALL IN's ambition is clear: enhance Canadian expertise in applied AI and affirm Montréal and Canada's leadership as key AI players on the global scene.

Since the inaugural edition in 2023, the ALL IN and Palais teams have been working hand in hand to push the boundaries of event management. Each year, this collaboration paves the way for transforming the Palais's spaces and bringing to life original immersive experiences, highlighting ALL IN's creativity and the Palais' versatility. Thematic pavilions, demonstration areas and a studio to record podcasts in front of a live audience are just a few examples of the various spaces that make up the ALL IN "village" in the heart of the Palais. And as further evidence of this fruitful dynamic, another edition has already been confirmed for 2026 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

An event that pushes the boundaries

For the 2025 edition, ALL IN is bringing together more than 200 speakers and offering a varied program of panels, workshops and immersive experiences around major issues related to AI. The event assembles Canada's entire AI ecosystem, from ocean to ocean, to support its growth and affirm its role on the international stage.

Representatives from all three levels of government—municipal, provincial and federal—will participate in a series of strategic activities at the event, testifying to a concerted commitment and further enriching this edition and strengthening Montréal's place at the centre of international discussions on the future of AI.

Quotes

"The extraordinary passion around ALL IN confirms Montréal's place as a global AI hub and testifies to the strength of the Canadian ecosystem. By hosting this event at the Palais, we're opening up our spaces for experimentation, dialogue and collaboration. Each edition draws stakeholders who are shaping the future of AI, and we're proud to be the meeting place." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"Since the very first edition, the collaboration with the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been decisive in the growth of ALL IN. Together, we're redefining the limits of what an event can offer in terms of unique immersive experiences. This close rapport allows ALL IN to reflect both the creativity of the AI ecosystem from here and Montréal's capacity to position itself as a vital global hub." – Isabelle Turcotte, Co-founder and CEO of ALL IN

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for nine years in a row. congresmtl.com

About ALL IN

ALL IN, Canada's largest artificial intelligence event, is an initiative of SCALE AI, Canada's Global AI Innovation Cluster. Organized in collaboration with Mila and supported by the entire Canadian AI ecosystem, ALL IN has become one of Canada's major tech events and the gateway to North America's East Coast. Beyond insightful discussions, the event drives innovation and fosters collaboration and knowledge-sharing, creating an environment where decision-makers can explore innovative solutions and concrete AI projects, exchange ideas, and forge partnerships to flourish in an AI-driven economy.

