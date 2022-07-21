MONTRÉAL, July 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Palais des congrès de Montréal and Tourisme Montréal are proud to announce that Montréal ranked among the top 10 cities in the world for hosting international events, according to the 63rd edition of the International Meetings Statistics Report, the official report of the Union of International Associations (UIA), published in June 2022. In fact, Montréal is the only North American city to appear in the top 10 of this prestigious list.

As well, the city ranks first in the Americas for hosting international events in 2021, coming ahead of major cities such as Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto in Canada, as well as New York, Washington and Chicago in the United States. Canada ranks 14th in the world for hosting international meetings.

Quotes

"Once again, Montréal has demonstrated its vitality and resilience on the international scene. Thanks to the strength of its players and event organizers, the city is always able to adapt, create and innovate in business tourism." – Emmanuelle Legault, president and CEO, Palais des congrès de Montréal

"There are no small victories in tourism, especially after the past two years we have been through. Despite the obstacles and difficulties encountered, Montréal had the strength and ability to continue to host international events, thanks to our experienced and respected teams, who were able to not only offer exceptional services and attractions, but to also adapt to the changing public health situation with sensitivity and professionalism." – Yves Lalumière, President and CEO, Tourisme Montréal

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

Hosting more than 350 events each year, the Palais generates significant economic, social and cultural benefits for the tourism, business and research industries. A genuine trailblazer, the Palais created the Events Lab, which is reinventing the way events are conceived hand in hand with up-and-coming businesses that are among the most innovative in the field. A leader in sustainable development and social impact, the Palais was one of the first convention centres in the world to operate a carbon-neutral building. The Palais is widely known as a proud supporter of emerging talent, the arts and community-based initiatives and is a dynamic, innovative and forward-looking entity. Visit https://congresmtl.com/en/

About Business Events Montréal

Business Events Montréal (BEM) is a specialized team within Tourisme Montréal that works to attract, facilitate and promote a wide range of events to the city of Montréal. Working closely with Team Montréal, a coalition of the city's meeting and convention industry leaders, BEM highlights event venues, hotel choices, subsidy options, local thought leaders, and cultural opportunities for event professionals planning corporate, association and incentive meetings. With its client-focused and collaborative approach, the BEM team accompanies their clients each step of the way to ensure that every Montréal meeting is successful, enriching and memorable.

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. Visit https://meetings.mtl.org/en

