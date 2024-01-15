Montréal Ranked Among Top Sustainable Destinations of Prestigious Travelers Choice Awards Best of the Best

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Tourisme Montréal is thrilled to announce that Montréal has been awarded 13th position in the Sustainable Destinations section of Tripadvisor's prestigious Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best for the year 2024. This distinction reflects the destination's ongoing commitment towards sustainable development and its positive impact on travelers' experience.

Montréal distinguished itself thanks to its first position in North America in the Global Destination Sustainability Index 2023, a world benchmark in sustainable tourism. The Travelers' Choice Awards also describes Montréal as the cultural capital of Canada offering a myriad of attractions ranging from the charm of Old Montréal with its European buildings and cobbled streets to the Notre-Dame Basilica, to the dynamic Plateau-Mont-Royal. "The city offers an experience rich in culture and diversity," says Tripadvisor.

Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best are destinations that not only perform well on the GDS Index, but also those whose hotels, restaurants, and things to do received a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from Tripadvisor's community over the past 12 months.

Montréal Topping All the Charts

Montréal was recently named in the list of the best cultural cities in the world ranking in 12th position in Time Out's World Best Cities for Culture; "No matter the time of year, there is always something happening in Montréal," says the international guide. Montréal shares this honor with cities such as Paris, New York, Tokyo, and Marrakech.

This recognition follows Travel and Leisure's which ranked Montréal in its list of the most exciting large cities for 2024. The American travel magazine points out Montréal's avant-garde infrastructures which make it one of the most eco-friendly and welcoming places to visit in North America.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. To this end, the organization is piloting innovative hospitality strategies with a two-fold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a memorable experience and maximizing tourism economic spin-offs in a sustainable way with long-term impacts for the city. Uniting nearly 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

SOURCE Tourisme Montréal

For further information: Media inquiries: Aurélie de Blois, Corporate communications, public and media relations, 514 918-5290, [email protected]