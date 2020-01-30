Montreal Port Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Sylvie Vachon will retire in 2020 after a 30-year career

MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) announced that Sylvie Vachon has decided to retire in 2020 after 30 years of service, including 11 years as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the MPA.

Sylvie Vachon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority (CNW Group/Montreal Port Authority)

"I make this decision with a sense that I, together with my team, have contributed to a major shift and implemented structuring projects for both the Port of Montreal and our economy," said Sylvie Vachon. "Our extensive container terminal project in Contrecoeur, which reached important milestones in 2019, will take other key steps in 2020 to carry out the project. I believe the time is right for someone else to take the helm and chart the next course in the long history of the Port, whose future is more than promising," said Ms. Vachon.

"On behalf of the members of the MPA Board of Directors, I would like to salute the great leadership of Sylvie Vachon. Under her leadership, the Port has enjoyed remarkable growth and benefited from sound management and a significant revitalization of its infrastructure. She leaves in place a stable and healthy organization with an experienced and committed team ready to continue the work. On behalf of the Board and all employees, I would like to thank Sylvie for her vision, her determination and her ability to rally everyone for the benefit of the importers and exporters who use the Port every day," added Marie-Claude Boisvert, Chair of the MPA Board of Directors.

Over the past decade, the Port of Montreal has become a leader and driving proponent of Montreal's supply chain for the transportation of goods. It has managed to successfully restructure, optimize and upgrade its infrastructure, including the new cruise terminal on par with Montreal's international reputation, diversify its markets and lay the groundwork for the future and its growth in container handling at Contrecoeur with the utmost concern to ensure healthy cohabitation with the community.

"To carry out great projects, you need a great team," said Ms. Vachon. "I would like to thank all the employees and the many partners of the Port with whom I have had the pleasure and privilege of working over the years, and without whom the Port would not be what it is today."

As the Canada Marine Act states that the board of directors is responsible for choosing the CEO of a Canadian port authority, the MPA Board of Directors has already begun the selection process. A reputable long-established executive and CEO recruitment firm has been mandated to identify, over the next few months, the best candidates to fill the position. Until a successor is named, Ms. Vachon will continue to helm all Port activities and projects, particularly the next stages of the Contrecoeur project.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

SOURCE Montreal Port Authority

For further information: Mélanie Nadeau, Director of Communications, Montreal Port Authority, 514-283-1385, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.vieuxportdemontreal.com/

