MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) announces the appointment of Geneviève Deschamps as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. This appointment will be effective as of August 21, 2023. Mrs. Deschamps is currently Vice-President, Finance.

"Geneviève has all the leadership qualities required to ensure continuity of operations, mobilize teams and pursue the deployment of the strategic plan. She will lead an experienced management team working on our current projects, including, among others, the major expansion of the Port of Montreal in Contrecoeur. She and her team can count on the full support of all board members," said Nathalie Pilon, Chair of the MPA Board of Directors.

"It's an honour for me to put my expertise at the service of the Port of Montreal and our partners. I feel supported by my colleagues and the entire MPA team, which is made up of committed, competent people dedicated to our mission. Together, we will continue to deploy the initiatives of the Port of Montreal's strategic plan and make it an even more sustainable, resilient and greener public service," declared Geneviève Deschamps.

Under the Canada Marine Act, the Board of Directors is responsible for selecting the CEO of a Canada Port Authority. The MPA Board of Directors has already launched the recruitment process, mandating a reputable and experienced executive search firm to identify, over the coming months, the best candidates to fill the position on a permanent basis.

Martin Imbleau will continue to support the MPA during the transition period until September 8.

About Geneviève Deschamps

Employed by the Port Authority since August 2021 as Vice-President, Finance, Geneviève Deschamps has 25 years' experience in the infrastructure sector. At the Port of Montreal, she is responsible for the organization's financial activities, strategic procurement and risk management.

With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, a Master's degree in Finance and the CPA designation, Geneviève Deschamps has distinguished herself in treasury management, corporate and project financing, insurance and pension plan management. Prior to joining the Montreal Port Authority, Geneviève Deschamps managed multidisciplinary teams in the energy and finance sectors.

Interested in mental health issues and the well-being of young people, she has been a member of the board of directors of the Fondation Jeunes en tête since 2019.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the 2nd largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment center handling all types of cargo: containerized and non-containerized, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the world's major shipping lines. It is also an intermodal hub, with a service offering unique in North America, and its own rail network directly on the docks, linked to the two Canada-wide rail networks. The MPA also operates a cruise terminal and a port interpretation center.

MPA integrates economic, social and environmental considerations into its business processes. This commitment is enshrined in a sustainable development policy, the guiding principles of which are involvement, cooperation and transparency. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates economic spin-offs of some $2.6 billion a year.

SOURCE Administration portuaire de Montréal

For further information: Source : Renée Larouche, Director, communications, Montreal Port Authority, [email protected], Téléphone : 514 531-2410