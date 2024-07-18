Montreal firefighters welcome thousands of adults and children to Angrignon Park for the annual Firefighters' Family Rendezvous, Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21

MONTREAL, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Thousands of adults and children are expected to join in the fun at Angrignon Park, where family and individual sporting events, inflatable games and a free barbecue (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) are all part of the Montreal Firefighters Family Rendezvous. The weekend-long event will feature the famous Canadian Firefit Championship, where more than 250 firefighters from all over Canada will compete on Saturday and Sunday, from 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., in endurance, endurance, endurance and endurance races. They'll be competing for endurance in a variety of individual and relay events requiring strength and skill.

Numerous fun activities for young and old, free BBQ’s and guaranteed fun, this July 20 and 21 at the Rendez-vous familial des pompiers de Montréal at Angrignon Park in southwest Montreal. (CNW Group/Association des pompiers de Montréal)

"This event, with its Firefit events, is a generous testament to the iron will of firefighters in the face of risky situations and tragedies affecting citizens, for whose safety they are unquestionably willing to deploy everything, often even at the risk of their own lives," said Montreal Firefighters Association President Chris Ross, praising the mental strength, rigor, expertise and sense of duty of Montreal firefighters.

Among the spectacular demonstrations on the program, the simulated extrication of road accident victims will take place this Saturday, starting at 1 p.m., and will show just how important a role firefighters play in front-line rescue and intervention.

Children will have access to a miniature firefighters' course, inflatable games, an exhibition of antique fire trucks, face-painting workshops and a host of other fun activities. "In its 3rd year, this family event has become a true Montreal tradition, gaining in popularity year after year," continued Chris Ross, for whom this popular celebration is a great opportunity for Montreal firefighters to share their unconditional commitment to the safety of the city's population. The grand Firefit challenge will bring the weekend's celebrations to a close. In direct-action relay events, teams of 3 to 5 participating firefighters will force their way up a 5-storey tower with a 45-pound length of hose on their shoulder, requiring the displacement of a heavy 165-pound steel beam, and race around hydrants over a length of 140 feet with a hose loaded with water carried over a distance of 75 feet.

At the end of the course, the ultimate and supreme effort will be to extricate a 175-pound dummy from a perilous situation, over a distance of 100 feet.

A number of Projet Montréal and Official Opposition elected officials will compete in a Firefit team relay race at City Hall on Friday, July 19, starting at noon.

These famous Canadian competitions, better known as the FireFit Championships, will be the highlight of this great weekend of popular festivities.

