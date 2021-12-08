MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of their return to street fundraising after an absence due to the pandemic in 2020, Montreal's 2,400 firefighters have just taken to the streets of all of the city's major intersections until December 24 to solicit the proverbial generosity of Montrealers as part of their 34th annual Christmas basket campaign.

Pandemic or not: nothing stops the Montreal firefighters in their street collection offensive for Christmas baskets. (CNW Group/Association des pompiers de Montréal)

"We are pleased to be able to get back on the ground, in compliance with health regulations, and to reconnect with the Montreal public who have always been there to help; and everything indicates that it will be the same in 2021" said the coordinator of the campaign at the Montreal Firefighters Association, firefighter Alex Desjardins, who said he was convinced that the return of firefighters in the streets will further cement the spirit of fraternity, solidarity and sharing that thousands of families must be subject to this holiday season, especially in the midst of a pandemic.

Mr. Desjardins specified that the creativity of the firefighters had allowed in 2020, despite a virtual version of socio-financing, to give more than 235 000 $ to the St-Vincent-de-Paul Society with which the Firefighters Association cooperates directly to ensure that the maximum number of families in need receive an essential and often providential helping hand during this Christmas period.

"I am very proud of our Montreal firefighters who, year after year, want to do more and more for the most needy families in the city," said the Montreal Firefighters Association's President, Chris Ross, adding that the firefighters refuse to remain impassive in front of the crying needs of many families whose fate has even worsened in many cases with the pandemic.

This year again, the formula will differ from the conventional one which consisted of delivering food baskets directly to families, because of public health rules.

Instead, the St-Vincent-de-Paul Society will provide gift cards for food, hygiene and personal care products to 2,150 families through its partnership with Metro Markets and Uniprix pharmacies.

1000 of these families will be referred by 4 organizations working for the benefit of people in need from all walks of life. This campaign will take place under the auspices of the Montreal Firefighters Benevolent Fund.

Families with children will receive the equivalent of $200 in food baskets and an additional gift card worth $50 in pharmacy products. In addition, all children under the age of 14 will receive a $25 gift card to Toy's R Us.

Single parents with one child will receive $125 in groceries and $50 in personal care products, while many single parents will receive a $100 gift card to Metro.

These gift cards will be delivered directly to St. Vincent de Paul, who will ensure their timely distribution to the selected families and to those chosen by the 4 partner organizations.

This Christmas Baskets campaign of the Montreal Firefighters Association, whose objective is $275,000, will be added to those that have already helped more than 35,000 families, since the first edition of this annual campaign.

For further information: Source: Chris Ross - President Montreal Firefighters Association; Alex Desjardins - APM Christmas Basket Campaign Coordinator; Contact: Alexandre Dumas, 514-898-4636 (cell), 514-843-1901 (direct line), [email protected]