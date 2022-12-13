MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - More aware than ever of the precariousness of hundreds of Montreal families struggling with the ravages of inflation and difficult economic conditions, Montreal's 2,400 firefighters are relaunching with uncommon enthusiasm their Christmas basket campaign, which has been quite disrupted over the past two years by the pandemic, being deprived, in 2020 and 2021, of personalized and direct contact with recipient families.

Firefighters and volunteers are busy putting together food baskets that will be appreciated by the 800 families who will be visited by Montreal Firefighters on next December 17 and 20. (CNW Group/Association des pompiers de Montréal)

This 35th edition will include, once again this year, a vast popular collection of funds in the streets of the Metropolis, especially at major intersections, where firefighters will collect until December 24, Christmas Eve, the donations of citizens who will participate in the preparation of food baskets that will be accompanied by toys and will be offered to children of at least 800 families in real need. "More than ever, solidarity with these families is necessary and essential, and teamwork is one of the keys to helping these families, who are either chronically poor, almost systemically poor, or temporarily destitute due to unfortunate life events and uncontrollable external factors," said Chris Ross, President of the Montreal Firefighters Association. According to him, the face of poverty changes from year to year in Montreal, obviously wreaking havoc often in places where we don't suspect it even exists.

He went on to say that a first delivery will take place on Saturday, December 17 for some 250 families who will receive smaller baskets delivered by the firefighters themselves, while 550 other families, with two or more children, will receive larger baskets worth $340, which will be delivered on December 20. Each child 13 years old and under will receive a gift while 14 and 15 years old will receive a $25 gift card. For the firefighters, this is without counting the help and contributions that will be made to 5 organizations dedicated to helping the underprivileged in many areas. The Montreal Firefighters Association is aware that this 35th edition could not be of this magnitude without the generous contribution of many partners and sponsors from the private sector who support, year after year, the volunteers, the coordinator and the members of the Christmas Basket Committee.

A special thank you is extended to the volunteers of the 202 Canadian Forces Workshop Depot in Longue-Pointe, a partner in the Christmas Toy Project for several decades.

Mr. Ross concluded by reminding everyone that the Montreal Firefighters Christmas Basket Committee is a non-profit organization that ensures that 100% of the money raised from the public and other sources goes directly to the purchase of food for Christmas baskets for the benefit of hundreds of economically disadvantaged families on the island of Montreal.

SOURCE Association des pompiers de Montréal

For further information: Alexandre Dumas, 514 898-4636 (cell), [email protected]