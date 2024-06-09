Montreal chosen for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off: Tourisme Montréal rejoices

MONTRÉAL, June 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Montréal has been selected to host the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, a major sporting event organized by the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA). This prestigious international tournament taking place next February will feature the best athletes from the four major hockey nations: Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland.

Tourisme Montréal, in collaboration with its partners, worked tirelessly to bring this agreement to life. This decision consolidates Montréal's status as a destination of choice for major sporting events and as the hockey capital.

The announcement of this tournament is perfectly in line with Tourisme Montréal's efforts to promote and develop the winter tourism offering. This tournament will attract a large number of visitors and generate significant economic benefits for the destination.

"I am particularly proud of the work of our teams, who leverage every opportunity to position Montréal on the international sports scene. We are extremely enthusiastic to see our destination designated as host of this renowned international tournament. We are convinced that this event will be a huge success," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

"It's a privilege for us to welcome some of the best players in the world here at the Bell Centre for the very first edition of the 4 Nations Face-Off," said France Margaret Bélanger, President, Sports and Entertainment, Groupe CH. "This event will allow Montréal to once again make hockey history, and we look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to our home in February 2025."

The City of Montréal says it is ready to make considerable efforts to dynamize activities parallel to the tournament, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable stay for all tournament participants and spectators. "Montréal is undoubtedly up to this challenge. We are eager to demonstrate once again our ability to organize events of international scope," said Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal.

Meanwhile, the city of Boston will also host games of the 4 Nations Face-Off at the TD Garden. Tourisme Montréal and its partners are determined to make this event a resounding success, and are looking forward to sharing their passion for hockey with the world in February 2025.

