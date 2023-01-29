The enthusiasm of automobile enthusiasts makes this return a great success.

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS), presented by iA Auto and Home Insurance, has come to a close with 148,516 visitors at the Palais des congrès. The enthusiasm of the visitors confirms that the event is important for consumers and car enthusiasts in the greater Montreal area.

The organization was eager to welcome the fans again to present the 78th edition. They had the chance to admire more than 220 vehicles among which was the largest number of green and exotic vehicles ever presented in a general public exhibition. "Our goal was achieved. Despite the 3 snow days and fewer workers downtown, people came out and we thank them all for attending." Luis Pereira, Executive Director of MIAS.

Bertrand Godin, spokesperson for the event, was present every day and was able to take the public's feedback. "People who are waiting for their vehicle finally had the chance to admire, feel and touch the one they ordered for the very first time. These are families and friends who took advantage of the Show to live their passion for cars together, that's what car shows are all about."

The manufacturers in attendance pulled out all the stops to showcase their new products, debuts and concept cars. Jim Scott, General Motors Canada's Sponsorship and Auto Show Manager said: "As the Montreal International Auto Show concludes for 2023, we, at General Motors are extremely pleased in our decision to support this year's edition. After a two-year pause, it was great to again present our Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac lineup of vehicles to the Montreal community and to support our GM Dealers in Quebec. It was also fantastic to see such large and enthusiastic crowds in attendance."

The Montreal Auto Show could not have been held without the participation of its partners, manufacturers and exhibitors. "We would like to warmly thank all those who came to offer their products and services to the visitors. We truly felt that people were happy to have the event back. We cannot ignore the disappointment of some visitors. Despite the fact that we had communicated that some manufacturers would be absent, habits are well established and some amateurs unfortunately expressed their disappointment. Nevertheless, we see the 2023 edition's enthusiasm in a good light. Quebec consumers are passionate about cars and we will continue to work to create industry events that are worth the detour. It was important for us to make the people who were there, shine. We're going to rest a little and get ready for January 2024," concludes Denis Dessureault, Executive Vice-president of the MIAS.

"We hope that the convincing number of visitors will influence the manufacturers present to renew their participation next year and rally those who were absent. From our side, we can say that it is mission accomplished!" adds Luis Pereira, Executive Director of MIAS.

Another success for this 2023 edition was the number of downloads of the all-new mobile application. More than 13,300 people were introduced to Sam, the Auto Show guide and the 'glove compartment' option that stores relevant information for the user. This was a test year for MIAS who wants to offer a mobile application that is different from anything else offered in the trade show industry. We are happy with the results and the whole team is already full of ideas for the next year.

This concludes the 2023 edition of the Montreal International Auto Show, presented by iA Auto and Home Insurance, in collaboration with Montreal Gazette.

See you at the 79th edition in January 2024!

SOURCE MONTREAL INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

