MONTONI LAUNCHES ITS NEW LINE OF INDUSTRIAL CONDO UNITS

A new way for SMEs to become property owners

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CHÂTEAUGUAY, QC, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - MONTONI is expanding its industrial real estate offering with the launch of its new line of industrial condos, an option that enables small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to become property owners to support their continued growth.

Designed to address a very real market need, this offering enables businesses to become owners at a more accessible cost, particularly through the economies of scale created by multi-unit developments.

Beyond accessibility, ownership represents a strategic lever for SMEs: it helps stabilize long-term occupancy costs, build real estate assets, and capitalize on the value of their space over time.

"Businesses don't all have the same needs: Some prioritize leasing, while others prefer ownership. Our aim is to support their growth, whichever path they choose. This new product line also allows us to offer a more affordable path to ownership, while creating long-term value for our clients."

– Dario Montoni, President

MONTONI

Châteauguay: a new rollout phase

MONTONI is now turning this vision into reality with a project located at 140 Rue Bélanger, near Highway 30.

The ground-breaking ceremony to mark the project's official start took place with Éric Allard, Mayor of Châteauguay in attendance. Completion is scheduled for March 2027.

The development will comprise 14 units located in an 87,000-square-foot building, representing an investment of $20 million.

With its direct access to major arteries and its continued growth, Châteauguay offers a strategic location for businesses to start up and expand.

A strategy buoyed by an initial success in Mascouche

This project forms part of a broader strategy aimed at introducing this new option across the Greater Montréal area.

Launched around a year ago with an initial development in Mascouche, MONTONI's line of industrial condos quickly proved a huge hit, with 85 per cent of the units sold in just 10 months.

That success has confirmed a growing trend: more and more SME owners now view ownership as a structural lever for stabilizing costs and sustaining their longer-term growth.

With that in mind, MONTONI is ramping up rollout of this real estate supply in a number of strategically important markets, including Châteauguay, and has plans to launch a similar project in Boisbriand by the end of the summer.

A flexible offering well suited to companies' business realities

With its industrial condos, MONTONI is applying the quality and standards of its rental-property projects to a property-access model adapted to the needs of SMEs. Designed for service-delivery, distribution and specialty-trade companies, these spaces offer exceptional flexibility, in particular the possibility of combining multiple units to create custom environments.

The industrial condo projects also incorporate the criteria of the Distinction by MONTONI program, enabling the construction of high-energy-efficiency, sustainable and accessible buildings. Concretely, this approach results in a reduction in potable water use of over 30%, energy savings in excess of 15%, and sustainable mobility initiatives such as installation of EV charging stations and bicycle infrastructure.

Besides environmental performance, the program also emphasizes high-quality workplaces characterized by abundant natural light, improved air quality and access to outdoor amenities. These factors help to improve productivity, lower employee turnover and generate benefits for both companies and the community.

Support for those dedicated to the community's well-being

The Châteauguay industrial condos ground-breaking ceremony was also attended by representatives of the Centre Multifonctionnel Horizon. The MONTONI Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to the Centre, underscoring its engagement toward the Châteauguay community and helping it realize its core mission: to offer people with disabilities a full range of services including day activities, weekend respite care, a summer camp, home respite services and long-term accommodations.

To learn more or to contribute, go here.

About MONTONI

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose is to create value for its clients, the environment and the community.

To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction and 30 corporate campuses, with another 25 million square feet under development--an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec.

Proudly holding the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for 25 straight years, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. It has completed more than 7 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and more than 2.3 million square feet of Zero Carbon Building (ZCB) spaces. Construction is also nearing completion on properties totaling nearly 7 million square feet, which are aiming to meet the most stringent environmental standards. MONTONI's ambition is to build a real estate heritage that will be a source of pride for future generations. www.groupemontoni.com

SOURCE MONTONI

Media inquiries: Hajar Ouchrif, Advisor, Public Affairs and Communications, MONTONI, 438 994-1587, [email protected]