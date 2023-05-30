OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

Voyager Metals Inc. is proposing the Mont Sorcier Mining Project, a new open-pit iron and vanadium mine, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory, in Quebec. The Joint Assessment Committee (the Joint Committee), comprising of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) and the Cree Nation Government, invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide feedback related to the proposed project. This feedback will help the Joint Committee prepare a summary of issues and inform its decision as to whether this project requires an impact assessment.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 84616). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format, or schedule an online meeting, can contact the Joint Committee by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on June 23, 2023. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

The Joint Committee invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to attend one of the virtual information sessions via Zoom to learn more about the project, the federal impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

English Session

June 8, 2023 , from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET

French Session

June 12, 2023 , from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project homepage on the Registry. If you have any questions, please contact the Agency using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the first federal comment period for the project. If a federal impact assessment is required, Indigenous Peoples and the public will have additional opportunities to comment over the course of the impact assessment process.

Stay updated by following the Agency on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC @gcccra #MontSorcier

What is the proposed project?

Voyager Metals Inc. is proposing the construction, operation, decommissioning, and closure of an open pit iron and vanadium mine located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory, about 10 kilometres northeast of Chibougamau, in Quebec. As proposed, the Mont Sorcier Mining Project would include a pit and the construction of an ore processing facility. The proponent also plans to build a 49-kilometre railroad that would connect to the existing track to transport the concentrate by train to the Grande-Anse Marine Terminal, where it would be stockpiled for export purposes. The mine's production capacity would be about 5 million tonnes per year (average rate of 13,700 tonnes/day) and the estimated life of the project would be 21 years.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.