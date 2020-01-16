Monogram Appliances Unveils Two New Luxury Design Collections

"Monogram's Minimalist and Statement collections reflect a transformation for the brand towards a sleek, contemporary style, while staying true to our core focus on craftsmanship and performance," explained Bob Park, Chief of brands for GE Appliances Canada. "These new collections exemplify a growing design trend we're seeing in luxury kitchen environments - a movement towards a streamlined and seamless look and feel."

To celebrate the launch of the Minimalist Collection, Monogram has collaborated with award-winning architectural studio PARTISANS to create a one-of-a-kind installation at the Interior Design Show (IDS) in Toronto - which runs from January 16 - January 19, 2020. The installation will unveil Monogram's Minimalist suite of appliances in a custom-created, all-glass kitchen. To bring to life the limitless design possibilities of the collection, the booth will also feature an integrated virtual reality program, developed by renowned visual content designer Norm Li. The interactive visualization element will use state-of-the-art technology to allow booth visitors to select from a broad offering of kitchen finishes and environments, and then see that look recreated in the installation, right before their eyes.

"We're always looking to collaborate with partners who aren't afraid to push boundaries in their respective fields to create something truly special. Monogram is a luxury appliance brand that does exactly that," said Pooya Baktash, a co-founder of PARTISANS along with Alexander Josephson and Jonathan Friedman. "The brand's focus on craftsmanship, elevated design and industry-leading innovation aligns with everything we value at PARTISANS."

About the New Monogram Design Collections

Monogram's two new collections match any design style, and reflect growing trends seen in luxury kitchen environments, including mixed metals, sleek, streamlined or hidden hardware, and the desire for kitchen design to embody a style consistent with the rest of the house.



features a streamlined design and precisely machined metals to create a minimal and contemporary - yet functional - aesthetic. Minimalist takes modern design even further with precisely crafted metal framing and enhanced interior visibility. Expansive glass, flush installation, interactive LCD screens and push-to-open oven doors eliminate the need for hardware wherever possible. Statement Collection has a commercial look and feel with gleaming stainless steel, bold edge-to-edge handles and rich interactive LCD graphic displays. Large windows and substantial knobs with stunning brass accents unify the overall design. Statement is the perfect blend of traditional and modern.

The new Monogram collections will be available at retailers across Canada and on display at the Monogram Design Centre in Toronto beginning in March 2020.

For over 30 years the Monogram luxury appliance brand has been synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship and sophisticated design. Through our artisan inspired quality control and relentless commitment to innovation, Monogram offers unique kitchen solutions to discriminating consumers

