Elevated Entertaining: Monogram Appliances and Chef Patrick Kriss Showcase Culinary Excellence at Holts Café Across Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Monogram Canada proudly announces Elevated Entertaining: A Dining Series Featuring Michelin Star Chef Patrick Kriss & Holt Renfrew. This pioneering collaboration sets a new standard for luxury appliances and culinary experiences, celebrating the launch of Monogram's latest innovation, The Professional Induction Range. The national dining series debuted at Holts Café Bloor Street in Toronto on October 3rd, with subsequent events taking place at Holts Café locations in Montreal and Vancouver throughout October.

Chef Patrick Kriss and host Tanya Kim at the Elevated Entertaining national dining series, presented by Monogram Appliances in collaboration with Holt Renfrew, celebrating the launch of Monogram’s Professional Induction Range and setting a new standard for luxury appliances and culinary experiences. (CNW Group/Monogram Canada)

At the heart of this collaboration is Monogram's Professional Induction Range, available in 30" and 36" models. The range's unmatched temperature accuracy, along with Monogram's signature Precision Cooking and Gourmet Guided capabilities, exemplifies the brand's commitment to "Elevate Everything" in the kitchen. Its sleek hand-crafted design, large oven capacity, advanced cooking systems, and professional features make it easier than ever to transform everyday cooking into a gourmet experience.

"Induction cooking has been a valuable addition to my restaurants, particularly in settings without traditional overhead ventilation. It provides excellent control and keeps the kitchen environment more manageable. I'm thrilled to join Monogram for this campaign, exploring and showcasing these advancements in culinary technology," shared Chef Patrick Kriss.

Hosted at select Holts Café locations across Canada, the series offers an immersive dining experience crafted by Chef Patrick Kriss & Holt Renfrew Culinary Division. Designed exclusively for Monogram and Holt Renfrew VIPs, this invite-only series blends the finest in culinary artistry with an elevated lifestyle, inspiring guests to elevate their culinary and entertaining repertoire at home.

"We're delighted to collaborate with Monogram and Chef Patrick Kriss on this groundbreaking event," said Ross Constandse, Senior Manager, Food and Beverage at Holt Renfrew. "This dining series not only highlights our shared commitment to excellence but also showcases the synergy between culinary artistry and luxury living. It's an exciting moment for us to bring together two iconic brands in a way that has never been done before in Canada."

Bob Park, Chief Brand Officer for GE Appliances Canada, also shared his excitement for the nationwide initiative: "We are proud to continue our ongoing collaboration with Chef Patrick Kriss, now joined by the iconic Holt Renfrew. Bringing together the best of Canada's leaders in culinary excellence, fashion, and kitchen innovation, this event is truly the must-attend experience of the season."

About Monogram™ For over 30 years, Monogram™ Luxury Appliances has been synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship, elegance, and prestige. At the intersection of sophisticated design and outstanding performance, Monogram offers unique kitchen solutions for discerning consumers. Discover more at www.monogram.ca and follow Instagram to experience the #MonogramLifestyle.

About Patrick Kriss Chef Patrick Kriss, founder of Alo Food Group, is celebrated for his work in some of the world's most prestigious kitchens, including the Michelin-starred restaurant, Daniel. His restaurants, including Alo, Aloette, Alobar Yorkville, and Salon, have redefined fine dining in Canada.

About Holt Renfrew Holt Renfrew is Canada's leading fashion and lifestyle retailer, founded in Quebec City in 1837, offering exceptional retail experiences and the world's best fashion and beauty brands. For more information, visit www.holtrenfrew.com .

SOURCE Monogram Canada