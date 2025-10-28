TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canada's gig economy continues to grow, more people are turning to self-employment and contract work to earn a living. But managing money without a steady paycheck can be challenging -- from unpredictable income streams to navigating taxes, budgeting, and business planning.

To help address these unique challenges, ABC Life Literacy Canada is releasing Money Matters for Self-Employment, a new suite of resources from the Money Matters program designed for current and aspiring self-employed Canadians.

Money Matters is a free introductory financial literacy program that has been delivered to Canadians since 2011 and has reached more than 100,000 adults. It was developed by ABC Life Literacy Canada with the support of founding sponsor TD Bank Group (TD), through its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment.

These new resources will be released over the coming months, starting in November for Financial Literacy Month. The new resources include:

three new workbooks on self-employment, starting a business, and managing income and expenses

online courses for each new workbook on the ABC Skills Hub – a free online learning platform

– a free online learning platform financial literacy tips video lessons

"Self-employment can be rewarding, but it comes with financial challenges that traditional employment doesn't prepare you for," says Alison Howard, Executive Director of ABC Life Literacy Canada. "From managing irregular income to planning for taxes and expenses, strong financial literacy skills are essential to making self-employment sustainable. With more Canadians earning income through freelancing and small businesses, these resources are designed to build both the knowledge and confidence people need to thrive."

According to Statistics Canada, self-employment accounts for nearly 15 per cent of the Canadian workforce, with numbers continuing to rise. As the nature of work shifts, programs like Money Matters for Self-Employment offer practical, approachable tools tailored for adult learners. Using clear language, relatable examples, and interactive exercises, these resources make complex topics easier to understand.

Money Matters is available to Canadian organizations interested in providing financial literacy training or workbooks to their learners or clients. Workbooks are used in communities across Canada and are full of activities that have been adapted according to the needs of individual groups, such as Indigenous populations and people with diverse abilities. Workshops can be facilitated by the group delivering the program, or with the optional support of local TD employees who volunteer their time.

"Financial literacy programs like Money Matters can help people gain the confidence and knowledge to navigate everyday financial decisions. With new programming tailored to support self-employment, this work can reach even more communities across Canada seeking to build financial confidence and stability. Through the TD Ready Commitment, we're proud to support ABC Life Literacy Canada as it expands access to fundamental financial resources." Said Alicia Rose, AVP Social Impact & Strategy, Canada, Sustainability & Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group

For more information about Money Matters, to book a workshop, or to access free financial literacy resources, visit abcmoneymatters.ca.

About ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada is a national charitable organization that champions literacy by empowering adult learners, raising awareness, and supporting the adult learning sector. We develop and support the use of foundational learning materials and help to build the capacity of the sector by convening and connecting the adult literacy community, and advocating for skills programming. We envision a Canada where everyone has the skills and opportunities to fully participate in learning, life, and work. For more information about literacy in Canada and ABC Life Literacy Canada's programs, visit abclifeliteracy.ca.

