TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - October marks Health Literacy Month in Canada. Health literacy is the ability to find, understand and use health information to make informed decisions about your care. It includes skills like describing symptoms, navigating the health system, understanding medical instructions and safely managing medications.

Yet according to the Canadian Public Health Association, 60 per cent of Canadian adults and nearly 88 per cent of seniors struggle with health literacy. This means they may have difficulty following medication instructions, understanding test results or communicating with health professionals. Low health literacy can directly impact health outcomes and overall well-being.

ABC Life Literacy Canada is helping Canadians strengthen their health literacy skills through its free program, ABC Health Matters. The program offers practical tools, resources and learning opportunities designed to help Canadians build confidence in making informed health decisions for themselves and their families. Anyone can access these free downloadable resources and online courses on topics such as preparing for doctor visits, managing medications, understanding patient rights, managing stress with a chronic or rare disease and supporting caregivers.

"Being health literate means more than just reading a prescription label – it's about understanding and acting on health information in ways that improve your quality of life," says Alison Howard, Executive Director of ABC Life Literacy Canada. "By making health information accessible, we're empowering Canadians to feel confident when talking with health care providers, asking questions and making choices that support their health."

As part of Health Literacy Month, ABC Health Matters workshops are being held across the country, including:

Municipality of South Dundas – Dundas, ON, October 10

NEMI Public Library – Little Current, ON, October 15

Vaughan Public Library – Vaughan, ON, October 28

Exploits Community Centre – Grand Falls, NL, November 27

These sessions provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about their health, connect with others and practice health literacy skills in a supportive environment.

ABC Health Matters is presented with support from The Alexion Charitable Foundation.

For more information about ABC Health Matters, or to access free resources, visit abchealthmatters.ca.

About ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada is a national charitable organization that champions literacy by empowering adult learners, raising awareness, and supporting the adult learning sector. We develop and support the use of foundational learning materials and help to build the capacity of the sector by convening and connecting the adult literacy community, and advocating for skills programming. We envision a Canada where everyone has the skills and opportunities to fully participate in learning, life, and work.

For more information about literacy in Canada and ABC Life Literacy Canada's programs, visit abclifeliteracy.ca.

