Moneris launches Model Context Protocol server, establishing a foundation for secure agentic commerce

Server enables secure AI agent access to Moneris' commerce tools, advancing the next generation of intelligent payment experiences

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Moneris Solutions Corporation ("Moneris"), a leader in Canadian commerce solutions, today announced the launch of the Moneris Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, laying a strong foundation for agentic commerce as one of the first domestically built platforms in Canada for AI-driven payments. The Moneris MCP server offers developers, independent software vendors (ISVs), platform partners and enterprise customers a secure, standardized way to connect AI agents to Moneris API and commerce capabilities.

Agentic commerce is an emerging model where AI agents can discover information, make recommendations, initiate actions and complete transactions on behalf of users and businesses. As AI-driven shopping rapidly accelerates globally, Canadian businesses need trusted infrastructure that enables them to participate in this new demand channel without rebuilding their commerce systems or giving up control of the checkout process.

The Moneris MCP server addresses this need by providing a ready-made integration layer that enables AI agents to securely interact with Moneris API and other functions via the open MCP standard. This protocol is quickly becoming the industry standard for connecting AI agents to external tools and data sources, commonly referred to as the "USB-C for AI," and is supported by a growing number of major AI platforms and developer tools.

"Agentic commerce is changing how people discover and buy," said Mia Huntington, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Moneris. "With the Moneris MCP server, we're giving Canadian developers and businesses the tools they need to participate in this shift safely and securely, while keeping businesses in control of their checkout, their data and their customer relationships."

What the Moneris MCP server enables

The Moneris MCP server gives AI agents a standardized, secure way to access Moneris' payment capabilities without requiring custom integration code for each API or use case. Key capabilities include:

Enterprise-grade security and compliance: AI agents can safely connect to Moneris payment APIs through the MCP server, designed to enable secure AI transactions while preserving existing payments, fraud prevention and security controls.

AI agents can safely connect to Moneris payment APIs through the MCP server, designed to enable secure AI transactions while preserving existing payments, prevention and security controls. Build once, scale across platforms: Developers and ISVs can integrate once with the Moneris MCP server and extend their applications across multiple AI ecosystems, reducing fragmentation and development time.

Developers and ISVs can integrate once with the Moneris MCP server and extend their applications across multiple AI ecosystems, reducing fragmentation and development time. No disruption to existing infrastructure: The MCP server layers on top of Moneris' existing APIs, gateway and checkout solutions, with no need for businesses to re-platform or change their current payment flows to become discoverable to AI agents.

The MCP server layers on top of Moneris' existing APIs, gateway and checkout solutions, with no need for businesses to re-platform or change their current payment flows to become discoverable to AI agents. Designed for evolving AI ecosystems: The server is built to work across MCP-compatible AI tools and developer environments, enabling businesses and partners to adapt as agentic commerce protocols and standards evolve.

"Commerce is entering a new era where intelligent systems will increasingly participate in customer journeys, merchant operations, and payment workflows," said Jordan Williamson, Vice President, Core Products, Moneris. "With the launch of the Moneris MCP server, we're making it easier for developers to deliver trusted, payment-enabled AI experiences to Canadian businesses. At the same time, we're enabling this in a way that reflects the control, transparency and reliability required for commerce, so businesses retain visibility and oversight."

Today's launch establishes the foundation for Moneris' broader AI and agentic commerce roadmap. The company expects to continue investing in capabilities that help businesses leverage intelligent automation across commerce, payments and customer experiences. This launch also follows enhancements to the Moneris Developer Portal, including a more user-friendly interface and search capabilities, AI assistance and clearer visibility into platform updates.

Why this matters for Canadian businesses

Agentic commerce represents a new discovery and demand channel for businesses. As AI-driven commerce experiences continue to evolve and scale, businesses that structure their products and services for machine-readable discovery will be positioned to capture this emerging demand. Moneris is focused on helping businesses of all sizes prepare for this shift, by providing the infrastructure, standards and partnerships to participate with confidence--without the complexity of building it themselves.

Click here for more information about the Moneris MCP server.

Additional information about Moneris developer tools and API can be found in the Moneris Developer Portal.

About Moneris

Moneris is Canada's leading commerce solutions provider, helping businesses of all sizes sell more, serve customers better and operate more efficiently. Moneris has powered Canadian commerce for more than 25 years. Today, Moneris helps businesses accept and manage payments at over 325,000 points of commerce, representing one in three transactions across the country.

Moneris offers ecommerce and omnichannel solutions, point-of-sale hardware and software, integrated business tools and data and insights, all backed by secure payment acceptance across in-store, online and mobile environments. As the only major provider in Canada with an in-house national Field Services team, Moneris ensures businesses are supported when and where they need it, through on-site installation and maintenance coast-to-coast-to-coast, and 24/7/365 support.

Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Sackville, Montreal, Quebec City, Calgary and Burnaby, Moneris serves businesses of all sizes across industries and regions nationwide.

For more information, visit the Moneris website.

SOURCE Moneris

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