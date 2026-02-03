First in Canada to launch the Verifone Victa Portable terminal as part of the Moneris Go lineup

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Moneris Solutions Corporation ("Moneris"), a leader in Canadian commerce solutions, today announced two new additions to the Moneris Go commerce suite: the Moneris Go Terminal and Moneris Go PIN Pad. These new additions reinforce the company's commitment to delivering simple, secure, and scalable commerce solutions that help Canadian businesses and partners operate with confidence.

The new Moneris Go Terminal provides businesses with a sleek, next-generation commerce device that enhances how they serve their customers. Moneris is the first commerce solutions provider in Canada to leverage Verifone's Victa Portable platform, bringing businesses a new, future-ready device, debuting in a sleek ivory finish and expanding colour options alongside the existing onyx model.

"Moneris is proud to partner with Verifone and be the first in Canada to bring the Victa Portable solution to market as part of our Moneris Go commerce suite," said Jordan Williamson, Vice President, Core Products at Moneris. "This launch reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, future–ready solutions and demonstrates how strong strategic partnerships help accelerate our ability to scale and introduce next–generation hardware to Canadian businesses."

Designed for mobile and in-store experiences, the new Moneris Go Terminal pairs advanced hardware with the intuitive Moneris Go App, giving businesses a single, streamlined way to manage payments and day-to-day operations. The nearly seven-inch display delivers a clear, accessible checkout experience, while fast processing and responsive touch performance help reduce wait times and improve service flow.

"Victa Portable was built for the next generation of commerce, and Moneris is setting the pace by being first to introduce it to Canadian businesses," said Skip Hinshaw, EVP, Financial Institutions at Verifone. "This launch underscores the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to secure, scalable commerce that meets the evolving needs of businesses."

Secure, portable, reliable

The Moneris Go Terminal helps Canadian businesses stay ahead of evolving security standards with PCI 7–ready technology--reducing the need for frequent device refresh cycles. With built-in independent cellular connectivity and a long-lasting battery that provides over 12 hours of continuous use, it reliably supports payments anywhere--from countertop to curbside.

Introducing the new Moneris Go PIN Pad

Complementing the Moneris Go Terminal is a new Moneris Go PIN Pad, leveraging the Ingenico RX5000 device, which introduces advanced security features and future-ready performance. Running on Android 11, the device offers faster processing, easier updates and long-term scalability for multi-location businesses. It also integrates with existing POS systems seamlessly via the Moneris Go API.

A streamlined fit for every business

The Moneris Go suite is designed to fit seamlessly into any business environment. Moneris continues to deliver greater choice without added complexity, with all Moneris Go devices sharing a consistent, unified interface built leveraging the same Moneris Go API, allowing merchants and partners to integrate once and function across the full Moneris Go solution suite.

This carefully curated lineup of certified solutions is designed to meet the diverse needs of Canadian merchants and partners, ensuring each device fits seamlessly into existing environments while delivering consistent security, reliability and performance--so businesses can confidently select the solution that best supports how they operate and grow.

Availability and offers

The Moneris Go Terminal (Ivory and Onyx) and Moneris Go PIN Pad are now available to Canadian businesses. For more information, including pricing, visit:

Moneris Go Terminal: www.moneris.com/monerisgo

Moneris Go PIN Pad: www.moneris.com/pinpad

About Moneris

Moneris is a leader in Canadian commerce. Processing one in three transactions across the country, we serve businesses of every size and industry. A trusted partner to businesses, Moneris offers innovative solutions for mobile, online and in-store commerce, as well as data-driven insights, value-added services and on-site support. Through these solutions, Moneris is powering commerce in Canada to help transform the way businesses grow and operate. For more information, please visit moneris.com and follow @moneris.

