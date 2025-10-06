A new all-in-one POS solution streamlines operations for small restaurants, while a deeper TouchBistro partnership brings full-service restaurant management capabilities to expanding operators.

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Moneris Solutions Corporation ("Moneris"), a leading Canadian commerce solutions provider, has launched Moneris Go Restaurant, an all-in-one, cost-effective point-of-sale (POS) solution designed for small and independent quick-service restaurants. Moneris also announced an expanded strategic partnership with TouchBistro, a leading provider of restaurant management solutions, to introduce full integration with Moneris Go payment devices and new functionality for restaurateurs.

Moneris Go Restaurant streamlines front- and back-of-house operations, delivers actionable insights from payment data and empowers restaurateurs to optimize performance and drive growth.

For restaurants seeking more advanced capabilities, TouchBistro's platform integrates Moneris payment technology with a robust suite of tools for operations and guest engagement--ideal for businesses expanding beyond quick-service.

"Moneris Go Restaurant is purpose-built for small, single-location restaurants--offering reliability, security and affordability in one streamlined package," said Gad Elharrar, VP, Small-to-Medium Business Product at Moneris. "Our expanded partnership with TouchBistro allows us to support full-service restaurants and those scaling up, forming a powerful alliance between two Canadian leaders to serve the full spectrum of foodservice businesses."

Moneris Go Restaurant

Tailored for cafés, bakeries, dessert shops and counter-service restaurants, Moneris Go Restaurant offers a powerful yet affordable business management solution. Features include an integrated Kitchen Display System (KDS), unified reporting and a user-friendly POS that ensures order accuracy and timely service.

"Moneris Go Restaurant has simplified our daily operations. Custom tax rules and colour-coded buttons make it easy for staff to ring in items confidently," said Erin Nocent, Owner of The Sweetest Thing, Oakville, ON. "The system is intuitive--no extra steps or workarounds. I especially love checking sales from my phone to make quick, informed decisions. It's clearly built with small businesses in mind."

The Moneris Go Restaurant app runs on all Moneris Go devices, with pricing starting at $30/month, and the KDS add-on is available for $9/month. For more information, visit moneris.com/gorestaurant.

TouchBistro Integration

Moneris and TouchBistro expanded their partnership in 2024, introducing an integration with Moneris Go terminals and launching Pay-at-Table functionality earlier this year. This integration merges leading POS and payment technologies into a seamless solution, enabling faster, more intuitive tableside payments and reducing errors.

"At TouchBistro, we're continually evolving our platform to deliver best-in-class solutions for restaurant operators. Partnering to integrate our platform with Moneris Go devices is a natural extension of that mission, reinforcing our position as the most comprehensive all-in-one POS and restaurant management system," said Samir Zabaneh, Chairman and CEO of TouchBistro. "We are excited to continue expanding our services with innovative solutions tailored to the needs of Canadian operators."

Pay-at-Table is just one of many features within TouchBistro's comprehensive restaurant management platform. Now, servers can split and settle bills directly at the table using Moneris terminals--saving time and improving accuracy. The integration also provides operators with a complete view of sales, customer behaviour and overall performance.

By collaborating with TouchBistro to bring this essential payment integration to market, Moneris reinforces its commitment to Canadian restaurateurs--offering a scalable growth path from quick-service to full-service operations and giving restaurant owners flexibility in a rapidly evolving market.

About Moneris

Moneris is a leader in Canadian commerce. Processing one in three transactions across the country, we serve businesses of every size and industry. A trusted partner to businesses, Moneris offers innovative solutions for mobile, online and in-store commerce, as well as data-driven insights, value-added services and on-site support. Through these solutions, Moneris is powering commerce in Canada to help transform the way businesses grow and operate. For more information, please visit moneris.com and follow @moneris.

About TouchBistro

TouchBistro is an all-in-one POS and restaurant management system that makes running a restaurant easier by providing essential front of house, back of house, and guest engagement solutions on one powerful platform. TouchBistro helps restaurateurs streamline and simplify their operations, increase sales, and deliver a great guest experience. For additional information, visit TouchBistro.com.

SOURCE Moneris

Media contact: [email protected]