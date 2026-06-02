Expanding fast, more flexible checkout experiences to Canadian businesses

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Moneris Solutions Corporation ("Moneris"), a leader in Canadian commerce solutions, today announced expanded enablement of Konek™, a Canadian payment solution offering shoppers more choice, convenience and control in how they pay. New and existing Moneris customers now have more flexible ways to enable Konek, providing their customers a fast, secure method to pay online directly from their financial institution accounts. Expanding Konek enablement to more businesses reflects Moneris' continued commitment to modernizing Canadian commerce through scalable, customer-centric payment solutions.

Businesses using Moneris Checkout can enable Konek with no additional development by selecting "Pay with Konek" in their configuration and completing a simple onboarding process. For businesses that require greater customization, Konek is also available through Moneris API, enabling a tailored checkout experience.

"Moneris was the first to introduce Konek to Canadian businesses, and this expanded enablement reflects our continued leadership in providing modern payment experiences to our customers," said Mia Huntington, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Moneris. "Extending Konek across Moneris API and Moneris Checkout makes it easier for Canadian businesses to enable secure, online payments, delivering a fast, seamless checkout for their customers, designed to improve conversion at the point-of-sale."

Built for speed, simplicity and reduced risk

Powered by Interac Corp., and backed by Canada's leading financial institutions, Konek combines card-based and account-based payment options in a single Canadian ecommerce solution, giving consumers and businesses more choice at checkout while enhancing speed, simplicity and security. Through Interac Direct™, available exclusively on Konek, users can pay directly from their chequing, savings or line of credit accounts, helping businesses reduce exposure to card-related fraud and disputes and deliver a seamless checkout experience.

As the first to bring Konek to Canadian businesses, Moneris is proud to extend enablement across its checkout capabilities, broadening payment choice while supporting a more streamlined online payment experience.

For more information, visit our blog here.

About Moneris

Moneris is Canada's leading commerce solutions provider, helping businesses of all sizes sell more, serve customers better and operate more efficiently. Moneris has powered Canadian commerce for more than 25 years. Today, Moneris helps businesses accept and manage payments at over 325,000 points of commerce, representing one in three transactions across the country.

Moneris offers ecommerce and omnichannel solutions, point-of-sale hardware and software, integrated business tools and data and insights, all backed by secure payment acceptance across in-store, online and mobile environments. As the only major provider in Canada with an in-house national Field Services team, Moneris ensures businesses are supported when and where they need it, through on-site installation and maintenance coast-to-coast-to-coast, and 24/7/365 support.

Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Sackville, Montreal, Quebec City, Calgary and Burnaby, Moneris serves businesses of all sizes across industries and regions nationwide.

For more information, visit moneris.com.

About KONEK

Konek is Canada's way to pay, offering Canadian shoppers an e-commerce payment solution. Konek is powered by Interac Corp., and backed by Canada's leading financial institutions, allowing Canadians the choice to pay with debit directly from their chequing or savings accounts, or with credit cards at participating financial institutions, depending on merchant acceptance. Direct payments from chequing, savings, or line of credit accounts are powered by Interac Direct™, a new digital payments solution available exclusively through KONEK. This e-commerce payment solution gives customers more choice, convenience and control in how they pay.

For more information and to learn about KONEK visit www.konek.ca

For further information: Interac Corp., [email protected]

SOURCE Moneris

Media contact: [email protected]