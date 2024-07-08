From brick-and-mortar stores to craft shows or a farmers' market, keep businesses running with the Moneris GO Retail POS.

TORONTO, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Moneris Solutions Corporation ("Moneris"), a Canadian leader in innovative solutions for mobile, online and in-store commerce has launched Moneris Go Retail POS, the latest in its line of small business solutions. With this versatile offering, micro retail businesses can take advantage of an intuitive, flexible, and easy to use solution that simplifies store operations.

Moneris Go Retail POS furthers the company's commitment to delivering efficient, sustainable commerce solutions that meet the needs of Canadian small businesses. Moneris Go Retail POS provides businesses a reliable, flexible, and simple platform to manage their store, orders, and payments at an affordable price. Accessible via any web browser or the Moneris Go smart terminals, this solution offers merchants the flexibility to run their business from any device they choose, anywhere they go.

"We understand that merchants want access to simple, affordable, commerce solutions. With the variety of accessible options for Moneris Go Retail POS, we're able to meet those needs with a consistent solution across multiple devices," said Patrick Diab, Chief Product and Partnership Officer at Moneris. "Moneris Go Retail POS goes beyond supporting merchants with just a payment solution. It empowers and transforms their retail experience and can grow with their business."

With Moneris Go Retail POS, merchants will enjoy everything Moneris Go offers, from the simple setup to simplified reporting and access to valuable insights and reports. In addition, merchants can track sales performance by payment type, inventory levels and provide flexible payment options including dollar and percentage discounts to individual orders.

Merchants can add the Moneris Go Retail app to their Moneris Go smart terminals or use via any web browser. For more information, please visit https://www.moneris.com/goretailpos.

About Moneris

Moneris is a Canadian leader in innovative solutions for mobile, online and in-store payments, processing more than one in three transactions. Serving businesses of every size and industry, Moneris offers hardware, software, and solutions to help transform the way businesses grow and operate, in payments and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.moneris.com and follow @moneris.

