Tap to Pay on iPhone in the Moneris Go app will provide more flexibility and convenience for Canadian businesses to accept digital payments wherever their business takes them.

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Moneris Solutions Corporation ("Moneris"), a Canadian leader in innovative solutions for mobile, online, and in-store payments, has introduced Tap to Pay on iPhone in the Moneris Go app, enabling businesses of any size to accept digital payments simply and easily.

Canadian businesses can now accept in-person payments seamlessly and securely from most major contactless debit and credit cards, Apple Pay via an iPhone or Apple Watch, or other digital wallets directly on an iPhone*. All without any extra hardware.

Running a business is hard enough, how a business gets paid should be simple. Whether it's accepting payments at a weekend farmers' market or a service-based business that wants to accept payment in person while on site, Tap to Pay on iPhone with the Moneris Go app gives business the freedom and flexibility to accept payments almost anywhere.

"As Canada's leading payment and commerce solution provider, Moneris is committed to delivering innovative payment and commerce solutions that provide Canadian businesses a simple, safe, and affordable choice for running their business," said James Hicks, President and CEO, Moneris. "By including Tap to Pay on iPhone in the Moneris Go app, Canadian merchants can now easily complete a sale wherever and whenever a business finds an opportunity."

The functionality is simple and intuitive. Using an iPhone with the Moneris Go app, the user enters the sale amount, and a customer simply holds up their contactless card or payment enabled device to complete a secure transaction. With the built-in security features of iPhone and the Moneris Go app, customer and business details are protected. Additionally, from the Moneris Go app, users can access reports and insights tools to help manage their business.

Tap to Pay on iPhone in the Moneris Go app is an ideal software-based point-of-sale (SoftPOS) solution for small businesses or those who need to accept payments on the go. A versatile SoftPOS solution, the Moneris Go app is free to download from the Apple App Store and features simple flat rate pricing for credit and debit transactions. The Moneris Go app is backed with Moneris' 24/7 customer service support allowing customers to call or chat with a live agent whenever help is needed.

For more information on how to get started visit the information page here.

* Up to Canada's contactless value limit.

About Moneris

Moneris is Canada's largest provider of innovative solutions for mobile, online and in-store payments, processing more than one in three transactions. Serving businesses of every size and industry, Moneris offers hardware, software and solutions to help transform the way businesses grow and operate, in payments and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.moneris.com and follow @moneris.

