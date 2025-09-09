The solutions build on an expansive suite of retail commerce tools, evolving how Canadian microbusinesses and independent retailers grow across in-store, mobile and online channels.

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Moneris Solutions Corporation ("Moneris"), a leading Canadian commerce solutions provider, announced new enhancements to its Moneris Go Retail solution—an affordable, adaptive and user-friendly point-of-sale (POS) designed for the needs of diverse retailers across Canada. With exciting new features that address modern retail needs, this evolution reflects Moneris' ongoing commitment to advancing its retail technology in step with business demands and rounds out a suite of solutions built to support retailers at every stage of their growth.

Moneris Go Retail boasts attractive features for Canada's diverse retail market, including custom sales for flexible "anything, anytime" selling, customer management for enhanced tracking and engagement and advanced insights that capture buying habits, top-sellers, and inventory trends—all while retaining the same plug-and-play simplicity and built-in payment functionality they value.

"Our latest enhancements and continued investment in Moneris Go Retail reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that evolve with the needs of Canadian retailers," said Gad Elharrar, VP, Small-to-Medium Business Product, Moneris. "Retailers want a reliable, easy-to-use system that is affordable and keeps pace with their business—whether that's managing inventory more effectively, serving customers faster or connecting every part of their store through a single solution. Moneris Go Retail is designed to do exactly that."

Built for Canadian small business from the ground up

Designed specifically for startups and small businesses—including retailers, service-based businesses and custom product sellers—Moneris Go Retail combines inventory, sales and customer relationship management into one platform. Guided setup and flexible device compatibility also means businesses can be up and running in minutes, without prior POS experience.

The Moneris Go Retail application runs on all Moneris Go devices, with pricing starting at $10 per month.* It can also be accessed from any web-enabled tablet, desktop, or phone through the Moneris Go portal. For more information, visit moneris.com/goretail.

New flexibility for mobile sellers

Moneris is expanding its widely adopted Tap-to-Pay solution, which enables merchants to accept contactless payments on mobile devices, to Android users this fall. Microbusinesses will soon be able to accept secure, contactless payments directly on compatible Android smartphones and tablets, with no additional hardware required. Tap-to-Pay is currently in final preview release for select customers with full availability coming this fall.

Designed for mobile-first businesses such as food trucks, market vendors, and home-based artisans, the solution delivers full credit, debit and digital wallet payments acceptance, charges no monthly fees and includes essential features like digital receipts, tip management and reporting—all within a single, easy-to-use mobile interface through the Moneris Go app.

"With the expansion of Tap-to-Pay on Android, we're putting powerful payment technology directly into the hands of businesses across Canada—no matter their size, location or device," said Jordan Williamson, VP, Core Product Solutions. "This solution helps businesses streamline operations, boost sales and connect with their customers wherever they are, right from their mobile device."

Evolving retail business needs

For businesses starting out or scaling up, Tap-to-Pay complements the broader suite of Moneris commerce solutions, while Moneris Go Retail offers a streamlined, all-in-one POS experience ideal for businesses looking for powerful simplicity. As businesses grow, Moneris supports their evolution with a broad range of solutions and integrations designed to scale with their needs.

Moneris Online further strengthens this ecosystem, enabling businesses to extend their reach and sell seamlessly through their own ecommerce site. Moneris Total Commerce brings it all together—unifying in-person, online and back-office operations, syncing inventory, orders and customer data in real time for a seamless, unified commerce, and customer, experience.

From first transaction to omnichannel expansion, Moneris delivers a complete, scalable commerce solution suite for Canadian businesses—helping them start strong, scale smart and serve customers wherever they shop.

About Moneris

Moneris is a leader in Canadian commerce. Processing one in three transactions across the country, we serve businesses of every size and industry. A trusted partner to businesses, Moneris offers innovative solutions for mobile, online and in-store commerce, as well as data-driven insights, value-added services and on-site support. Through these solutions, Moneris is powering commerce in Canada to help transform the way businesses grow and operate. For more information, please visit moneris.com and follow @moneris.

Media contact: [email protected]

*Pricing starting at $10 per month are available on select plans. For detailed terms and pricing information, please visit https://www.moneris.com/en/solutions/pos-systems/go-retail

SOURCE Moneris