Monday's transit rides with PRESTO are on us! Tims Credit Card holders get up to $10 back every Monday for a limited time when they tap to pay for any PRESTO fare, including on the TTC, GO Transit and UP Express

Starting Sept. 25 and through Nov. 6, Tims ® Credit Card holders can get up to $10 back on transit fares every Monday when they use their Tims Credit Card, powered by Neo Financial™, to tap on a PRESTO device to ride transit. This offer is available for travel on participating transit systems that accept PRESTO contactless payment, including the TTC, GO Transit, UP Express, Brampton Transit, Burlington Transit, Durham Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, MiWay, Oakville Transit, or York Region Transit*.





and through Nov. 6, Tims Credit Card holders can get up to back on transit fares every Monday when they use their Tims Credit Card, powered by Neo Financial™, to tap on a PRESTO device to ride transit. This offer is available for travel on participating transit systems that accept PRESTO contactless payment, including the TTC, GO Transit, UP Express, Brampton Transit, Burlington Transit, Durham Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, MiWay, Oakville Transit, or York Region Transit*. Plus, Tims Credit Card holders earn 5 Tims Rewards Points per dollar spent on their transit purchases. Points can be redeemed for more free coffee, beverages and food at Tim Hortons restaurants as a way to help fuel their commutes!

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting Sept. 25 and through Nov. 6, Tims Credit Card holders can get up to $10 back on transit fares every Monday when they use their card to tap onto a transit system that accepts Metrolinx's PRESTO contactless payment.

"We're so excited to be partnering with Metrolinx and some of the largest public transit systems in Ontario to give Tims Credit Card holders the opportunity to save money on their transit fares every Monday for a limited time," said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Financial Services and Digital at Tim Hortons.

Monday’s transit rides with PRESTO are on us! Tims Credit Card holders get up to $10 back every Monday for a limited time when they tap to pay for any PRESTO fare, including on the TTC, GO Transit and UP Express (CNW Group/Tim Hortons Advertising and Promo Fund (Canada) Inc.)

"The ability to save up to $10 on your transit costs on Mondays with your Tims Credit Card is such a great way to start your week. You can apply for the Tims Credit Card today through the Tim Hortons app and once approved, immediately add your card to Apple Pay or Google Pay and be ready to get up to $10 off your transit fares on your Monday commute with this offer!"

Cardholders can also earn 5 Tims Rewards Points per dollar spent on their transit purchases. Points can be redeemed for more free coffee, beverages and food at Tim Hortons restaurants as a way to help fuel their Monday commutes!

Applying for the Tims Credit Card is quick and easy – simply tap the Tims® Financial icon in the Tims app to apply. For full terms and details, visit timsfinancial.ca/metrolinx.

*The credit of up to $10 should be posted to a Tims Credit Card statement within 30 days. The Tims® Mastercard® Credit Card, powered by Neo Financial™, is issued by ATB Financial pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard® and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Inc. Terms, conditions and restrictions apply. Visit the Tims app or www.timsfinancial.ca/metrolinx for full details.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]