MONCTON, NB, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the Government of Canada and the City of Moncton. Investments in local infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe, on behalf of to the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and her Worship Dawn Arnold, Mayor of the City of Moncton, announced joint funding for ten projects to support green and community infrastructure in Moncton.

Moncton residents will benefit from the construction of the Panacadie trail next to Andrew Lane along the marsh to East End pool/park to the corner of Botsford and St. George streets. Irishtown Nature Park Trail will also see upgrades to improve its structural support.

Various parks will see upgrades and improvements to infrastructure, including the reconstruction of the Centennial Park Lower Bowl and of the Bayou Trail Bridge in Mapleton Park, as well as the addition of a tennis court in Lewisville Park. Rene Arthur Frechet and Victoria Parks will be improved to provide a more pleasant environment and reduce the urban heat island effect.

Investments will also support the construction of accessible washrooms downtown to address the needs of vulnerable individuals, visitors and those requiring access after-hours. Upgrades to the HVAC system at the Seniors Centre will also receive funding, and the roof of the Moncton Coliseum will also be repaired to ensure the facility stays in good condition for many more years.

These projects will create greater access to sustainable and inclusive infrastructure for Moncton residents and promote healthy, active lifestyles for many years to come.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $4 million toward these ten projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The City of Moncton is contributing more than $1 million.

"The Government of Canada is taking strong and quick action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, to stabilize our economy, and support communities across Canada. These upgrades will allow for Moncton residents to enjoy safe and active outdoor activities and extend the lifespan of municipal infrastructure. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe, on behalf of to the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our community infrastructure in Moncton has never been more important than throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding is a critical component of our work to ensure that we have better parks, trails, and green spaces for all Monctonians to enjoy as we emerge from this difficult time."

Her Worship Dawn Arnold, Mayor of the City of Moncton

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $565 million in 311 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 311 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

Joint federal and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support ten green and community infrastructure improvements projects in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Project Information:

Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Municipal Funding Arena Roof - Moncton Repairs to the Coliseum roof over the exhibition halls and box office will extend the useful life of the facility. $240,000 $60,000 Centennial Park: Lower Bowl Reconstruction - Moncton Replacement of a bridge, construction of a new multi-use trail, relocating basketball courts and electrical infrastructure, will make the Lower Bowl area more resilient to flooding. $1,280,000 $320,000 Downtown Moncton Accessible Washrooms Construction of two permanently accessible public toilets in downtown Moncton to address the needs of vulnerable individuals, visitors to the downtown and those requiring access after-hours. $200,000 $50,000 Irishtown Nature Park Trail Upgrades - Moncton Reconstruction of approximately 1.5 km of walking trail including replacement of culverts and ditching as well as the reconstruction of sections with poor soil to provide stronger structural support and manage storm water. $160,000 $40,000 Mapleton Park: Bayou Trail Bridge Replacement Construction of a new Bayou Trail bridge and resurfacing along approximately 200 metres of trail to provide greater structural support for active transportation and year-round recreation users. $120,000 $30,000 Lewisville Park- Moncton Rejuvenation of the Lewisville Park, including new play equipment, an upgrade to the existing sports courts, and the addition of skatepark elements in a section of the park as well as improvements to the landscaping. $520,000 $130,000 Panacadie Trail Phase 1- Moncton Construction of a trail connection from the Moncton riverfront, around wetlands to Lewisville Road. The Panacadie trail is an important artery in the City's overall trail network. Phase 1 will build the portion next to Andrew Lane along the marsh to East End pool/park to the corner of Botsford and St. George, including a boardwalk and crushed stone tailing surface, shade trees, shade shelter/lookout, site furniture and lighting. $880,000 $220,000 Rene Arthur Frechet Park Park upgrades, including new trees, pathways, site furniture and signage to provide a more pleasant environment for bicycling, walking or sitting, as well as reducing urban heat island effect. $200,000 $50,000 Seniors Centre Upgrades Upgrades to the current HVAC system to transition from electric heat to a VRF heat pump with inclusion of room diffusers, ducts and piping. $200,000 $50,000 Victoria Park - Moncton Upgrades to walkways and furnishings in the Park, resurfacing pathways, and replacement of trellis to provide a safe and comfortable environment for residents. $213,568 $53,392

