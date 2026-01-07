Molson Introduces Performance Enhancing Canadians Fan Contest and Giveaways to Boost Canadian Athletes' Performance by Up to 10%

Molson's new national contest and giveaways offer hundreds of chances to win, sending a wave of

Canadian fans to the stands to give our athletes a powerful competitive edge all winter long.

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Molson is boosting Canadian athletes' performance this winter by sending them Performance Enhancing Canadians, passionate fans in the stands to cheer them on. Studies show that fans cheering in the stands can enhance athletes' performance by up to 10%. So, as a proud supporter of Canadian sports for decades, Molson is bringing the statistically-proven competitive advantage to life by rallying Canadians to become Performance Enhancing Canadians and fill the stands at winter sporting events.

Molson Performance Enhancing Canadians. Putting fans in the stands to give our athletes a 10% performance enhancement.

With hundreds of prizes available, including ten all-expenses-paid experiences to major winter sporting events, Molson is reaching far and wide to bring Canadians closer to the action to help the country win.

Sport has always been a powerful unifier for the country. And with their troop of Performance Enhancing Canadians, Molson is hoping that the noise they're bringing to the stands will not only boost Canada's performance on the field, but also rally Canadian pride from coast to coast.

This builds on Molson's long-standing legacy in sports that dates back to the 1950s–from their foundational partnership with the NHL and their role as a pioneering champion of the PWHL, to their enduring support for the CFL and the iconic teams that unite fans across the country. As Canada's oldest brewery, Molson continues to prove that showing up for our athletes is part of who they are, upholding a legacy built on investing in the arenas, the fans, and the support systems that define Canadian sports.

"Supporting Canadian sports and their athletes has been part of Molson's DNA for generations," says Leslie Malcolm, Vice President of Marketing at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "Over the past year, we've seen Canadians come together in powerful ways, and this program is about taking that spirit one step further and bringing everyone in to support our Canadian athletes and remind them our country is behind them."

Ready to be one of Molson's Performance Enhancing Canadians? Head to molson.ca/PEC to enter and be part of the fan energy powering Canadian athletes this winter. Lookout for hundreds of other performance enhancing experiences on social and at select bars and restaurants.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people for all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Madrí Excepcional and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, ZOA Energy, Blue Run Spirits, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic brands in the beverage industry. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with energy drinks, bottled spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails, cider and more. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Sara Lemmermeyer, PR Group Account Director, Rethink, [email protected]