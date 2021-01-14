Mohamad Fakih and SEIU Healthcare Launch "Food for the LTC Frontline" Campaign to Support Healthcare Workers

Aim to provide free hot meals to personal support workers, nurses, and all workers serving hard hit long-term care homes

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Mohamad Fakih, CEO of Paramount Fine Foods and Sharleen Stewart, President of SEIU Healthcare, announce a new partnership to provide hot meals to SEIU Healthcare members working at the frontline of the crisis in long-term care homes: Food for the LTC Frontline.

"We are so much in debt to all of the frontline health workers who are attending to our seniors in long-term care homes during the tragedy that is unfolding again during this massive second wave of the pandemic. We want to show our support and gratitude to these workers by delivering free hot meals to them during this extraordinarily difficult time," said Mohamad Fakih, "I grew up believing that how we care for our seniors says a lot about us and our community: And the way to impact that right now is to treat our seniors' caregivers well, with respect and appreciation".

The "Food for the LTC Frontline" campaign will start delivering thousands of hot meals to workers next week, beginning with people who are working in some of the hardest hit locations in the Greater Toronto Area. The objective is to expand the reach of the program for the remainder of the current surge as additional donations and resources come in, and deliver 30,000 meals over the next two months.

"We are happy to partner once again with Mohamad Fakih to help provide some comfort to the hardworking Canadian health care workers at the frontlines of the fight against Covid-19. Our goal is to raise enough funds to provide 2000 meals," says Reyhana Patel, Head of Communications and Government Relations at Islamic Relief Canada.

"This moment calls on us to do all we can to support our healthcare heroes on the frontline who are bearing a financial, emotional, and health burden during this ongoing crisis. It's past time we better care for those who care for us. I thank Mohamad for his generosity to fund this initiative, along with other donors such as Islamic Relief Canada. We know this will warm the hearts of our members serving on the frontline of long-term care," said Sharleen Stewart.

The "Food for the LTC Frontline" campaign is accepting charitable donations to pay for the meals at www.IslamicRelief.ca/frontline

SEIU Healthcare represents more than 60,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario. The union's members work in hospitals, homecare, nursing and retirement homes, and community services throughout the province.

Mohamad Fakih is Founder and CEO of Paramount Fine Foods

