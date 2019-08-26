Modification - Change of time - Press conference regarding CED support for three snowmobile clubs located in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Chaudières-Appalaches regions Français
Aug 26, 2019, 16:09 ET
Please note that the media advisory published on August 26, 2019 has been modified. See the corrected version below:
SAINT-ONÉSIME-D'IXWORTH, QC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable François‑Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, will announce funding for Club de Motoneige Les Pistolets, Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska and Club de motoneige de la Côte-du-Sud.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
Press conference date:
August 28, 2019
Time:
11:00 a.m.
Location:
Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska
Covered bridge
21 Route du Collège
Saint-Onésime-d'Ixworth, Quebec
G0R 3W0
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
