Modification - Change of time - Press conference regarding CED support for three snowmobile clubs located in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Chaudières-Appalaches regions

Please note that the media advisory published on August 26, 2019 has been modified.

SAINT-ONÉSIME-D'IXWORTH, QC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable François‑Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, will announce funding for Club de Motoneige Les Pistolets, Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska and Club de motoneige de la Côte-du-Sud.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date:

August 28, 2019

Time:

11:00 a.m.

Location:

Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska

Covered bridge

21 Route du Collège

Saint-Onésime-d'Ixworth, Quebec

G0R 3W0



