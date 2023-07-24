MNP TO ACQUIRE PWC CANADA PRACTICE IN ST. JOHN'S, NL

CALGARY, AB and TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest professional services firms, announced today the acquisition of PwC's practice in St. John's, NL, effective August 7, 2023.

Current PwC partner, Curtis Gagne, and the majority of PwC's St. John's-based team members, will join MNP's existing team in St. John's, adding to the firm's fast-growing presence in Atlantic Canada. Also joining MNP will be Ron Walsh, a retired PwC partner and long-time former Managing Partner of PwC's St. John's and NL region.

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations coast to coast across Canada, delivering a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business.

MNP entered the Atlantic Canada marketplace in January 2017 through a merger with the Halifax-based firm, WBLI (who had offices in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and Truro). The firm has since added offices in Moncton, NB, Sydney, NS, as well as building a significant presence in St. John's through three separate mergers (with DMK Chartered Professional Accountants, White & Abbott Chartered Professional Accountants and Winsor Coombs Chartered Professional Accountants).

"Atlantic Canada is a hub of innovation, talent, and economic development," said Diana Render, MNP's Executive Vice President for Atlantic Canada and Ontario (outside of the GTA). "Newfoundland and Labrador is an important part of that picture and home to a range of industries – led by energy, natural resources, and aquaculture – all of which are vital to Atlantic Canada's economy. We're excited to build on our commitment to the area."

MNP's business model is designed to support its clients, team members and communities with a locally focused approach. The firm operates under an integrated national and local model where partners and team members across Canada can leverage national resources to deliver whatever professional services their clients may need.

"This deal represents a very strategic addition for MNP," added Rob Dean, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Atlantic Canada. "We're passionate about being present and active in the cities where our clients live and work and have been proud to play our part in supporting the Newfoundland and Labrador community over the last few years. We're delighted to welcome Curtis and the team of PwC professionals into our firm."

"It's been a pleasure to work with our clients in St. John's and we would like to thank our partner, Curtis Gagne, and the staff who are moving over, for their support over the years," said Gord Ashe, PwC's Managing Partner, Atlantic Canada. "Although PwC will no longer have a physical presence in St. John's, we remain committed to our clients throughout the Atlantic region, by continuing to build trust in society and solve important problems."

MNP and PwC are aligned in their commitment to maintaining exemplary client service and business continuity throughout the transition. All impacted clients and staff have been notified. Financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed.

About MNP LLP:

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca .

About PwC:

At PwC Canada, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. More than 9,000 partners and staff in offices across the country are committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax, consulting and deals services. PwC refers to the Canadian member firm, and may sometimes refer to the PwC network. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details. Find out more at: www.pwc.com/ca.

© 2023 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership. All rights reserved.

SOURCE MNP

