CALGARY, AB, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the Chartered Professional Accounting firm, MLSG LLP, effective January 19, 2026. The firm is led by partners Pierre Morin, Christos Govas and Sophie Deguire, who will join MNP as Partners, supported by their team of professionals.

Since its founding in 1988, MLSG LLP, based in Montreal (Saint-Laurent), has offered a broad range of bilingual professional accounting services, including assurance, tax and advisory services to small and medium businesses throughout Greater-Montreal and the surrounding communities.

MNP has been steadily expanding its footprint throughout Quebec in recent years. Today, the Firm has 36 offices, 234 partners and over 1,500 team members across the province. Regional Managing Partner for the Montréal region, Jean-Philippe Langevin, CPA, CFA, CBV/EEE, CFF, said this merger reflects MNP's continued commitment to the growth of his region:

"We are very happy to welcome the MLSG LLP team to our Firm. Like our existing team focused on the Greater-Montreal market, they have a deep understanding of the region and a focus on helping entrepreneurial organizations grow. We in turn can support their clients with more resources, including complimentary advisory and specialty services. By bringing our two teams together, we will be even better positioned to support our clients with a wide breadth of services in both official languages."

MLSG LLP partner, Christos Govas, CPA auditor, says the merger strengthens his team's ability to support their clients:

"MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater support that will help us service our clients as they grow and their needs change. This merger also provides new opportunities for our people to learn and develop their careers by working with MNP's diverse teams and client base."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 150 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

"We have grown quickly but we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Jeremy Cole, FCPA, FCA, CBV, MNP's Executive Vice President for Quebec. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in MLSG LLP into the MNP team. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

MLSG LLP founder and partner, Pierre Morin, CPA Auditor, says one of their deciding factors to join MNP was the culture.

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's best known across Canada for being local in focus and having a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the communities that its teams live and work in. When you're making a move as significant as this, the 'fit' has to be right for everyone – your people, clients and community. We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with MNP."

The MLSG LLP team will remain in their current Saint-Laurent location for a few months, eventually moving to MNP's Laval office.

