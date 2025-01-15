MMF extends heartfelt condolences on the passing of MLA and Minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning Nello Altomare

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, extends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Nello Altomare, MLA for Transcona and Minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning for the Government of Manitoba.

First elected to represent Transcona in 2019, and appointed to the Education and Early Childhood Learning portfolio in 2023, Minister Altomare quickly demonstrated not only his passion for education, but also his commitment to engaging with the MMF on a government-to-government basis.

"While we only worked with Minister Altomare for a short time, it was truly an honour for me to see a leader with such dedication, perseverance and commitment," said David Chartrand, President of the MMF. "Not only did he show he was dedicated to creating a new path forward with us, he also quickly proved that he had the strength and vision to follow through on his commitments. Leaders with such grace, approachability and devotion to change don't come along every day, and I know he will be missed. I send my condolences and prayers to his family during this difficult time."

Minister Altomare was an advocate and supporter of the MMF's own Early Learning and Childcare Department and always made time to attend and celebrate the opening of our childcare centres.

"I will always remember Nello for his infectious laugh, his love of oatmeal raisin cookies and his ability to truly pay attention to the people around him, which he demonstrated by offering uplifting and supportive words to everyone he met," said Frances Chartrand, MMF Minister for Early Learning and Childcare. "We often spoke about the similarities between our Red River Métis culture and his Italian upbringing, and how both are very centred on family. Nello was more than a partner across government lines – he was a friend, and I know that each and every member of my team who had a chance to meet him has fond memories of his thoughtfulness and kindness. Our hearts are heavy knowing he left this world, but we are glad that he is no longer suffering. We offer our continued love and support to his family, who have lost this kind and wonderful man."

On behalf of our Cabinet and all Red River Métis, we send our prayers to all who knew and loved him.

The statement from the Premier Wab Kinew and the Province of Manitoba can be viewed here.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

