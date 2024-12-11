MMF denies legitimacy of MNC's assertion that it speaks for 'the rights and aspirations of Métis across the Homeland'

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, clearly states that the MNC does not represent the Red River Métis, nor can MNC claim to speak about the needs of our Citizens across the Red River Métis Homeland or beyond.

The MNC's statements are patently false and cannot be left unchallenged. The MMF is making it very clear that the MNC has no authority and no mandate to make any comments, statements or assertions about our Homeland.

"There are only two entities left propping up the banner of the MNC, and both are under fire for over-reaching their own authorities," said Will Goodon, MMF Minister of Housing and Property Management. "It's clear that they have banded together in an attempt to hide their issues behind the MNC brand and gain the credibility they lack. This is deeply concerning, particularly when we consider the financial impact of their actions – under who's authority are they making decisions and spending dollars intended for Citizens?"

The MNC was once the advocacy body of legitimate Métis people, but has seen the departure of the MMF, the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, and Métis Nation British Columbia in recent years, leaving only Alberta and Ontario as members. Under the MNC's by-laws, at least two founding governing members are required to make any decisions, but only one founding member (MNA) remains.

Even within Alberta, both the Métis Settlements of Alberta and the Alberta Métis Federation have clearly stated, as confirmed by the federal court, that the Métis Nation of Alberta does not represent their Citizens, rights or interests. MNO has longstanding and well-known issues with its pan-indigenous identity theft.

"Someone needs to be asking how the MNC can use resources or spend dollars that were designed for an entirely different purpose that is not sanctioned or legitimized by the original bodies?" said Minister Goodon. "It is deeply troubling that the MNC is speaking as though it has legitimacy, when they represent disjointed fragments and cannot democratically hold elections or make decisions on behalf of the Métis people.

"Any partners engaging with the MNC – or worse, providing funding to it – must ask direct and pointed questions about the authority and legitimacy of this body, and take immediate action to mitigate the damage the MNC is doing before it is too late. How can any government or jurisdiction close their eyes to the harms and damage – through misplaced association – to our credibility and image as Red River Métis people? Who will be answerable for our reputational harm when future audits expose these issues, and who will be answerable for misusing the policies and institutions of the Canadian government by this illegitimate body? Ultimately, this is about the well-being of Métis Citizens, and the MNC no longer has a mandate to speak to that well-being. This masquerade has to end before more damage is done."

Believe in Yourself; Believe in Métis.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

