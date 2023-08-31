MLT Aikins supports Edmonton's Stollery Children's Hospital

More than 300 law firm members descend on city to make a difference

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - From September 8 to 10, 2023, MLT Aikins lawyers from across Western Canada will gather in Edmonton for the firm's lawyer retreat. The retreat takes place annually in a different Canadian city – but this year, they're kicking things off a little differently. On Friday, September 8, lawyers and staff members will be volunteering to support the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation as well as other worthy causes in a community outreach initiative designed to make a big impact.

Stollery Children's Hospital Staff Member, Kristin Wong (CNW Group/MLT Aikins LLP)

The Stollery Children's Hospital provides world-class pediatric care to families across Western Canada. It's a cause that hits close to home for Megan Kheong, a partner in the firm's Edmonton office. Megan was born with a ventricular septal defect and a pulmonary stenosis. In 1988, two-year-old Megan had life-saving open-heart surgery in Edmonton.

"It was before the Stollery existed, but it was the only place in Western Canada where we could go at that time, as I understand it from my mom," says Megan. Her experience left her with a unique appreciation for the Stollery's services to children and families – and the importance of giving back. "As we have seen recently, especially with the pandemic, health care is so incredibly important. It relies heavily on assistance from volunteers and financial supporters, and I can't think of a better organization to assist than a world-class facility in our own backyard that promotes the health and wellbeing of children."

Partnering with the Foundation is one way for the team at MLT Aikins to give back to the Stollery in a meaningful way.

The firm made a donation to the Foundation and, in collaboration with the Child Life department at the Hospital, has made arrangements for gifts to be given to kids staying at the Hospital. From 1-4 p.m. on September 8, tables will be set up throughout the Stollery where MLT Aikins volunteers will be stationed, helping the kids pick out their gifts, while connecting with Stollery families.

The firm has also made arrangements to provide a variety of treats and refreshments for the frontline workers. MLT Aikins volunteers will be in designated rooms, handing out food and connecting with the staff throughout the afternoon.

On the same day, MLT Aikins will also be supporting and volunteering with Edmonton's Food Bank, which distributes 450,000 meals and snacks each month, and the Mustard Seed, a non-profit organization that has been caring for individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty since 1984.

The community outreach initiative aligns with several of the firm's core values – like actively supporting the communities in which MLT Aikins lawyers and staff members live and work.

"We saw an opportunity to take advantage of the horsepower of having 300-plus team members in one city," says Aaron Runge, MLT Aikins managing partner. "The communities we serve are important to us, and this is one tangible way we can live out that core value. We're very much looking forward to seeing the outcome and how it plays into our retreat."

About the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation (stollerykids.com | @stollerykids)

The Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation advances children's health care right in your own backyard by funding specialized care at the Stollery Children's Hospital and in communities across northern Alberta: state-of-the-art equipment and facilities; sub-specialty education to train the brightest medical minds; leading-edge research to discover new treatments and cures; and specialized programs that improve family-centred care, child and youth addiction and mental health services, and patient and family outcomes. Together, we can give all kids the best chance to live a long and healthy life.

About MLT Aikins (mltaikins.com | @MLTAikins)

MLT Aikins is a full-service law firm of more than 300 lawyers with a deep commitment to Western Canada and an understanding of this market's unique legal and business landscapes. Based out of six key centres across the four western provinces, MLT Aikins is the only law firm to have offices in Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

