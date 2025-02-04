MLT Aikins to add significant tax law depth to its Calgary office

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - MLT Aikins is excited to announce the addition of an impressive tax legal trio to the firm's Calgary office: Rob Worthington (partner), Saul Abrams (counsel) and Melissa Guenette (associate).

MLT Aikins partner Rob Worthington (CNW Group/MLT Aikins LLP)

"We are extremely pleased to be adding the significant depth and experience that Rob, Saul and Melissa will bring to our firm," says MLT Aikins managing partner Aaron Runge. "I'm confident of their ability to help our clients navigate the current tax landscape, from pending tariffs with our southern neighbours to the growing complexities of corporate tax law. These three bring added knowledge and insight that companies need to thrive and prosper — not only here in Canada but on the world stage."

Joining the firm's partnership, Rob Worthington has an exceptional understanding of corporate tax law — from reorganizations to mergers and acquisitions to trusts and estate planning. His experience includes cross-border investments, transactions and business structures to optimize any tax situation.

As U.S. counsel, Saul Abrams brings depth and experience when it comes to counselling clients on U.S. tax law. Educated in the Washington, DC area and admitted to the Bar in DC, Maryland and Florida, Saul has extensive cross-border tax knowledge. He regularly advises Canadian and American companies seeking efficient tax solutions.

Rounding out the team is associate lawyer Melissa Guenette. She brings tax law experience in the areas of corporate reorganizations, merger and acquisition transactions and a variety of other business-related legal matters.

"Rob, Saul and Melissa are impressive additions to MLT Aikins's exceptional corporate tax team," adds Aaron, "Their addition further strengthens what is already one of the strongest tax practices in Western Canada."

New and existing clients are welcome to explore how the firm's expanding taxation team can help find the right solutions for your business.

SOURCE MLT Aikins LLP

For media inquiries, please contact: Krystal Kolodziejak, Senior Director, Business Development and Solution Delivery, MLT Aikins, [email protected],(306) 347-8657