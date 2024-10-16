MLT Aikins and EMILI collaborate to advance agricultural innovation

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - MLT Aikins LLP is proud to announce its new partnership with EMILI (Enterprise Machine Intelligence & Learning Initiative) to further bolster Canada's agricultural technology (agtech) sector.

Partnership with EMILI

Our firm is honoured to partner with EMILI to advance agricultural innovation and to serve as EMILI's data protection and intellectual property advisers. MLT Aikins is a legal partner of choice for Western Canada's agtech sector, and this partnership is a key step in strengthening that position.

This new collaboration with EMILI increases support for agtech innovators and drives advancement throughout the agribusiness and food sector. Stakeholders will benefit from MLT Aikins providing essential corporate/commercial, technology, intellectual property and privacy legal services to a wide variety of startup and scaling companies.

"Agribusiness and food is a key practice area for our firm across all four Western Canadian provinces. We're excited to support growth and innovation within the agtech sector. This collaboration will connect EMILI's partners, members and the overall digital ag ecosystem with our lawyers' extensive experience in related matters," says Aaron Runge, managing partner of MLT Aikins.

"Collaborating with MLT Aikins increases EMILI's ability to connect agtech innovators with the knowledge and resources needed to scale technology while protecting their intellectual property and managing data in a responsible way," says EMILI managing director Jacqueline Keena. "Understanding the best way to manage agtech data is critical to scaling innovation."

By fostering and creating cutting-edge innovations, EMILI's members aim to transform their work into commercial success. By providing sound legal and strategic advice at every stage of the innovation journey, our lawyers will empower businesses to expand market presence and solidify their leadership positions.

EMILI's Agriculture Enlightened Conference 2024

MLT Aikins partner Danielle Graff is a member of EMILI's board of directors and will be a highlighted speaker at the Agriculture Enlightened Conference on November 7, 2024, at the Fairmont Hotel in Winnipeg. Danielle and associate Nicolas Joubert will speak on the topic of agribusiness and food data risk management.

The Agriculture Enlightened Conference will gather agribusiness, food and technology sector leaders, decision-makers and students to explore this year's theme of "Unlocking Canada's Innovation and Productivity Paradigm." This fifth annual conference attracts agtech industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and researchers from across Canada.

MLT Aikins agribusiness and food practice group, led by Samer Awadh and Chris Nyberg, has extensive experience, in-depth technical knowledge and a unique understanding of the emerging issues, challenges and opportunities in the fields of food, agriculture and life sciences.

About MLT Aikins

MLT Aikins is a full-service law firm of more than 300 lawyers with a deep commitment to Western Canada and an understanding of this market's unique legal and business landscapes. Established in 1879, MLT Aikins now has offices in six key centres across the four western provinces. It is the only law firm to have offices in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina and Winnipeg.

About EMILI

EMILI is an industry-led non-profit that works collaboratively with producers, industry and academia to grow a sustainable and economically resilient digital agriculture sector. EMILI aims to increase the development and adoption of on-farm technology, connect agtech entrepreneurs with support and resources, expand awareness of diverse career opportunities, and equip current and future workers in the agribusiness and food sector with the tools, knowledge and skills to make informed decisions about data and digital technology.

