MiYOSMART® iQ Arrives in Canada: A New Era in Myopia Control and a New Standard of Vision Care Begins

HOYA Vision Care's most advanced myopia control lens--clinically shown to halt myopia progression on average in 9 out of 10 children over the first year of wear--is now available to Canadian eye care professionals

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- HOYA Vision Care, Canada, announced the Canadian launch of MiYOSMART® iQ, its most advanced myopia control spectacle lens for children. Building on the D.I.M.S. (Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments) Technology behind MiYOSMART, MiYOSMART iQ introduces a Triple Enhanced Design (TED) and is supported by groundbreaking 12-month clinical results that represent the highest myopia-control efficacy reported to date with D.I.M.S. Technology-based spectacle lenses.1,2

A Generational Leap in Myopia Control

A girl in glasses jumps mid-air against a bright, cloud-filled blue sky, with the MiYOSMART iQ and HOYA logos.

Groundbreaking clinical trial results from HOYA Vision Care and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University demonstrated that MiYOSMART iQ's new myopia control spectacle lens design is able to halt clinically relevant myopia progression* for 9 out of 10 children over the first year of wear. Presented at the ARVO 2026 Annual Meeting in Denver, the results represent the highest myopia-control efficacy reported to date in children wearing Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (D.I.M.S.) Technology-based spectacle lenses.

In a randomized controlled clinical trial (RCT) of 196 schoolchildren in Hong Kong aged 4–12 with myopia who completed the study, those who wore MiYOSMART iQ spectacle lenses showed no myopia progression on average at 12 months.1 Axial elongation, the excessive growth of the eye that drives myopia progression in children,5 was below or comparable to emmetropes--those without refractive errors and therefore normal eye growth--in children wearing MiYOSMART iQ spectacle lenses.1

For the first time with D.I.M.S. Technology-based spectacle lenses, myopia control efficacy was demonstrated in children as young as 4, representing a major milestone in early-onset myopia control.1

"I've seen many innovations over the years, but MiYOSMART iQ is truly exceptional," says Ryan McAdam, Managing Director, HOYA Vision Care, Canada. "With iQ, we are ushering in an era of myopia management that has the potential to change the trajectory of children's vision health in Canada and around the world."

"At HOYA Vision Care, we imagine a world without myopia. This milestone is truly a generational leap in myopia control and represents an important step toward the vision we are committed to shaping for children around the world. Until today, no trial conducted on a myopia control spectacle lens has shown this level of effectiveness in controlling the condition," said John Goltermann Lassen, CEO of HOYA Vision Care. "Our mission is to improve life through vision by continuously raising the standard of care in myopia control, ensuring that thoughtful innovation and thorough craftsmanship translate into meaningful clinical benefits for children and support Eye Care Professionals' practice."

A Growing Global Concern

Near-sightedness, or myopia, is a fast-growing global health concern that billions of people live with. It is predicted to affect around half of the world's population by 2050--up from around a third of people today.6 Initiating effective myopia control early in life reduces the impact of years of cumulative myopia progression, thereby greatly lowering the risk of developing high myopia and associated sight-threatening diseases later in life.7

Clinical Results: Setting a New Benchmark

In children aged 4–12 years, the MiYOSMART iQ group showed no myopia progression on average and reduced excessive axial elongation to levels below or comparable to emmetropic eye growth.1–3

In myopic children aged 4-6 years, MiYOSMART iQ demonstrated a myopia control efficacy of 65% in SER and 44% in AL over 12 months, setting a new benchmark for myopia control efficacy at such young ages.1,3,4

For older children aged 7–12 years, as typically included in most RCTs on myopia control solutions, MiYOSMART iQ demonstrated myopia control efficacy of over 100% in SER and 94% in AL over 12 months.3 Children of all ages studied demonstrated a high level of compliance to daily, all-day wear of MiYOSMART iQ, resulting in proper myopia control.1,3

"Beyond stopping myopia progression on average over a period of 12 months and across childhood stages, these findings demonstrate--for the first time with myopia control spectacle lenses--efficacy in children from 4 years of age with early-onset myopia, enabling us to control it at a critical time when it is progressing rapidly and the risk of long-term impact is highest,"8 said Dr. Natalia Vlasak, HOYA Vision Care's Global Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs.

The Science: Triple Enhanced Design

MiYOSMART iQ is the most advanced evolution of MiYOSMART, a technology backed by more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications.9 The new spectacle lens design builds on D.I.M.S. Technology with Triple Enhanced Design (TED), featuring three key enhancements that drive greater myopia control effectiveness in children:3

Defocus segments positioned closer to the geometric center of the spectacle lens are intended to continuously activate a 'sweet spot' on the near-peripheral retina--which HOYA refers to as the 'Smart Zone' 12 --identified by several studies as highly responsive to the myopic defocus signal that regulates myopia progression. 10–12

--identified by several studies as highly responsive to the myopic defocus signal that regulates myopia progression. Higher defocus power delivers a stronger myopic defocus signal.

An extended treatment zone provides more extensive coverage of the child's peripheral visual field, even with larger frames.

A Powerful Portfolio for Canadian Eye Care Professionals

Since its launch in 2018, more than 15 million MiYOSMART spectacle lenses have already been purchased by parents in over 50 countries worldwide.13 In Canada, MiYOSMART iQ will exist alongside the pioneering MiYOSMART DIMS lens, creating a powerful portfolio: the original DIMS remains a proven and accessible option, supported by eight years of clinical data,14 while MiYOSMART iQ is HOYA's most advanced solution for patients with progressive or early-onset myopia or who require the strongest possible intervention. The addition of MiYOSMART iQ to the MiYOSMART portfolio represents a new era in myopia control.

HOYA Vision Care remains committed to evolving treatment solutions and working closely with Eye Care Professionals and parents to help expand access to effective, innovative care for children with progressive myopia. Eye care professionals throughout Canada can contact their local HOYA Territory Manager for more information about MiYOSMART iQ.

Product Disclaimer: Approval and availability of MiYOSMART and MiYOSMART iQ spectacle lenses for myopia control vary by country; they are not approved or available for sale in all countries, including the U.S. Results vary by patient. Not intended as medical advice. Eye care professionals should rely on their clinical judgment for individual patient care.

*Clinically relevant myopia progression is defined as SER change strictly superior to −0.50D over 12 months of wear.

References

Tse DYY, et al. Myopia Control Efficacy of Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments Spectacle Lens with Triple Enhanced Design: a 12-month randomized controlled trial. Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2026 Annual Meeting, May 3–7, 2026. Abstract 2523. Available from: https://eppro02.ativ.me/web/index.php?page=IntHtml&project=ARVO26&id=4486941. (Accessed: 16.04.2026). Kaymak H, et al. Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments Spectacle Lenses with Triple Enhanced Design Normalize and Neutralize Axial Elongation in Myopic Children: A Randomized Three-Arm Trial Using AMMC Physiological Growth Criteria. Abstract OD72, ARVO Annual Meeting 2026, Denver, USA. Available from: https://eppro02.ativ.me/web/index.php?page=IntHtml&project=ARVO26&id=4490935. (Accessed: 16.04.2026). HOYA data on file. HOYA MiYOSMART iQ spectacle lens clinical outcomes. 04/2026. Tse DYY, et al. Myopia Control Efficacy of Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments Triple Enhanced Design Spectacle Lenses. The 41st Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress, February 5–8, 2026. Abstract 205567. Available from: https://2026.apaophth.org/abstract/?code=205567. (Accessed: 16.04.2026). Carr BJ, et al. The Science Behind Myopia. 2017. In: Webvision: The Organization of the Retina and Visual System [Internet]. Salt Lake City (UT). University of Utah Health Sciences Center. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK470669/. (Accessed: 16.04.2026). Holden BA, et al. Global Prevalence of Myopia and High Myopia and Temporal Trends from 2000 through 2050. Ophthalmology. 2016;123:1036–42. Bullimore MA, et al. The Risks and Benefits of Myopia Control. Ophthalmology. 2021;128(11):1561–79. CLEERE Study Group. Myopia Progression as a Function of Sex, Age, and Ethnicity. Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science. 2021:62(10);36-36. HOYA Vision Care. Confidence Through Evidence. 2026. Available from: https://www.hoyavision.com/vision-products/miyosmart/evidences/. (Accessed: 16.04.2026). Smith III EL, et al. Eccentricity-dependent effects of simultaneous competing defocus on emmetropization in infant rhesus monkeys. Vision Res. 2020;177:32–40. Panorgias A, et al. Retinal responses to simulated optical blur using a novel dead leaves ERG stimulus. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci. 2021;62(10):1. Swiatczak B, et al. Retinal "sweet spot" for myopia treatment. Sci Rep. 2024;14:26773. HOYA data on file. MiYOSMART spectacle lens commercial data. 04/2026. Leung TW, et al. Comparison of Myopia Progression in Individuals Wearing Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (DIMS) Spectacle Lenses for Eight Years versus Shorter Durations. Poster number A0113. Presented 6th May, ARVO 2025.

About HOYA Corporation

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA is a global technology and med-tech company, and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of over 35,000 people. For more information, please visit www.hoya.com.

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens industry. The company is dedicated to providing innovative vision care solutions for every stage of a patient's life. With a presence in over 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has a leading position in the myopia management category and a proven expertise in advanced lens designs, high performance photochromic technologies, and high-quality AR coatings. HOYA Vision Care's solid market portfolio includes HOYA, Vision Ease, SEIKO and PENTAX optical lenses, as well as innovative products such as MiYOSMART myopia control lenses for children, Hoyalux iD MySelf individualized progressive lenses and the Sensity range of photochromic lenses. The company employs over 20,000 employees worldwide with large scale production facilities in Asia, Europe, and the US, and 38 local Rx laboratories globally. For more information, please visit www.hoyavision.com.

SOURCE HOYA Vision Care, Canada

Kim Kochendorfer, HOYA Vision Care, Canada, Email: [email protected]