HOYA Vision Care's Sensity® 3 Light-Adaptive Lenses Available in Canada, Alongside Sensity® Colours and Sensity® Shine

Building on more than a decade of global success with prior Sensity® generations, HOYA ensures patient satisfaction with their lenses throughout the life of their prescriptions

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- HOYA Vision Care, Canada, announced the latest product additions to its family of Sensity® light-adaptive lenses, available now to eye care professionals across the country: Sensity® 3, Sensity® Shine, and its newest addition, Sensity® Colours. Light-adaptive lenses are considered a premium enhancement that improves indoor and outdoor visual experience. Today's patients expect long‑term durability and consistent performance, and HOYA's legacy of craftsmanship still delivers on that expectation.

Sensity® 3 lenses are engineered to deliver longer activation life and more colour stability over time than the leading competitor. Fade back speed is also improved by 44%2, and the lenses darken 21% faster1 than the previous generation of Sensity.

Key Benefits of Sensity® 3:

Longer life: More reliable darkening and clearing performance. In fact, Sensity ® 3 is up to 3x more fatigue‑resistant than the leading competitor on the market 1 . For patients, this translates into consistent performance and glare reduction over years of wear.

More reliable darkening and clearing performance. In fact, Sensity 3 is up to 3x more fatigue‑resistant than the leading competitor on the market . For patients, this translates into consistent performance and glare reduction over years of wear. Colour stability: Up to 3x more stable than a leading competitor 2 under UV exposure equivalent to average usage over a two‑year period. This means the lens colour shade remains consistent even over two years of wear.

Up to 3x more stable than a leading competitor under UV exposure equivalent to average usage over a two‑year period. This means the lens colour shade remains consistent even over two years of wear. Reactivity: 21% faster darkening speed 1 and 44% faster fade back speed compared to the previous Sensity ® generation. 2

21% faster darkening speed and 44% faster fade back speed compared to the previous Sensity generation. Durability: Up to 3x more durable over time than the leading competitor on the market, thanks to a new protective layer that offers better surface integrity.

"With Sensity® 3's durability, leading colour stability and improved fade back speed, HOYA is now offering the best photochromic package," said Manisa Wozniak, Global Head of Product Category Management. "We believe these improvements best meet the needs of patients, so eye care professionals can have a competitive advantage when dispensing photochromics."

Sensity® 3 lenses are available in two natural colour options, Silver Grey and Bronze Brown, in all materials. They offer reduced blue-light exposure indoors and outdoors, Category 3 outdoor performance, exceptional indoor clarity, and 100% UVA and UVB protection3. Two additional colours, Emerald Green and Oceanic Blue, will be available in 2027.

The new and improved Sensity® family addresses more than comfort, performance, and durability. It also delivers unique fashion-forward solutions to meet patients' needs in all categories.

Celebrate Colour: Introducing Sensity® Colours

Sensity® Colours light-adaptive spectacle lenses with an eye on the latest trends. These cutting-edge lenses deliver vibrant colour and convenience for trend-setting eyewear enthusiasts seeking fashion and function. Sensity® Colours combines HOYA's premium photochromic technology with six fashionable tint options--two solid and four gradients--all with full UV protection and practical neutral outdoor darkness for optimal glare reduction and a natural, true-to-life visual experience.

Sensity® Shine Returns

Just in time for summer, Canadian eye care professionals can once again offer added shimmer and style with Sensity® Shine. These light-adaptive lenses deliver a fashion-forward mirrored treatment with the convenience and versatility of Sensity. Sensity® Shine is available in our new Sensity Colours and Sensity Dark portfolio for optimal performance in varying light conditions outdoors with a stylish twist!

Eye care professionals throughout Canada can contact their local HOYA Territory Manager for more information about Sensity® 3, Sensity® Shine, and Sensity® Colours. Learn more at hoyavision.com today.

1 HOYA data on file. HOYA Internal Product Performance Validation-Sensity 3 -05.2025. Data referring to 1,60 Grey with HC.

2 HOYA data on file. HOYA Internal Product Performance Validation-Sensity 3 -05.2025. Data referring to 1,60 Grey with TOP AR

3 HOYA Data on file. UV Cut and Blue Light Function GQA 2025/3/12 V8. Claims based on ISO 8980-3:2022.

About HOYA Corporation

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA is a global technology and med-tech company, and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of over 35,000 people. For more information, please visit www.hoya.com.

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens industry. The company is dedicated to providing innovative vision care solutions for every stage of a patient's life. With a presence in over 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has a leading position in the myopia management category and a proven expertise in advanced lens designs, high performance photochromic technologies, and high-quality AR coatings. HOYA Vision Care's solid market portfolio includes HOYA, Vision Ease, SEIKO and PENTAX optical lenses, as well as innovative products such as MiYOSMART myopia control lenses for children, Hoyalux iD MySelf individualized progressive lenses and the Sensity range of photochromic lenses. The company employs over 20,000 employees worldwide with large scale production facilities in Asia, Europe, and the US, and 38 local Rx laboratories globally. For more information, please visit www.hoyavision.com.

SOURCE HOYA Vision Care, Canada

Ob Hussain, HOYA Vision Care, Canada, Email: [email protected]