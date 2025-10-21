HOYA Vision Care and Centennial Optical Announce Significant Multi-Year Investment in Canadian Opticianry and Optometry Education

HOYA Canada and recently acquired Centennial are building toward the future of eye care professionals while addressing the evolving needs of the eye care industry

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Through their shared commitment to investing in education and growth opportunities within the optical industry, HOYA Vision Care, Canada, and Centennial Optical are underway with substantial multi-year investments to support opticianry and optometry colleges and schools across Canada. This commitment underscores HOYA's and Centennial's ongoing dedication to advancing eye care education and fostering the next generation of vision care professionals.

HOYA Canada remains committed to supporting the professional development and education of practicing eye care professionals through conference sponsorships and Continuing Education events across the country. The company invested nearly $400,000 in these important events and learning opportunities nationwide in 2024 alone, and HOYA is on track to invest more than $330,000 in 2025. Likewise, Centennial Optical has invested nearly $450,000 through grants and various educational programs since 2024.

This combined funding will provide critical resources to these institutions of higher learning, supporting various initiatives aimed at enhancing educational programs, acquiring new technologies, and providing students with enhanced learning opportunities.

"HOYA is honoured to contribute to the education of the next generation of Canadian opticians and optometrists through our support of these distinguished schools," said Steven Haifawi, President of HOYA Vision Care, Canada. "These investments underscore our deep focus on the progress of the optical industry in Canada. By bolstering these programs, we are ensuring that eye care professionals are equipped with the expertise, understanding, and tools necessary to deliver exceptional service to their communities."

HOYA Canada and Centennial recognize the vital role these educational institutions play in shaping a robust and innovative landscape of eye care for future generations of students and professionals.

About HOYA Corporation

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA is a global technology and med-tech company, and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of over 35,000 people. For more information, please visit www.hoya.com

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens industry. The company is dedicated to providing innovative vision care solutions for every stage of a patient's life. With a presence in over 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has a leading position in myopia management category and a proven expertise in advanced lens designs, high performance photochromic technologies and high-quality AR coatings. HOYA Vision Care's solid market portfolio includes HOYA, Vision Ease, SEIKO and PENTAX optical lenses, as well as innovative products such as MiYOSMART myopia control lenses for children, Hoyalux iD MySelf individualized progressive lenses and the Sensity range of photochromic lenses. The company employs over 20.000 employees worldwide with large scale production facilities in Asia, Europe, and the US and 38 local Rx laboratories globally. For more information, please visit https://www.hoyavision.com.

About Centennial Optical

Founded in 1967, Centennial sells optical goods and services to Canadian Eye Care Professionals (Optometrists and Opticians), optical laboratories and optical retailers. For more information, please visit www.centennialoptical.com.

