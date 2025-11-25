New premium backside progressive lens delivers superior binocular vision, ultimate versatility, and effortless adaptation for broader patient appeal

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Through its commitment to continuously evolving the progressive lens category and the optical industry more broadly, ophthalmic lens technology leader HOYA Vision Care, Canada announced the launch of HOYA Daynamic Pro™, the company's newest premium backside progressive lens. HOYA Daynamic Pro™ combines advanced lens technologies to offer eye care professionals a highly versatile and dependable solution that ensures exceptional clarity, comfort, and confidence for a broad range of progressive lens wearers.

HOYA Daynamic Pro™ introduces the integration of 3D Binocular Vision™ technology with Binocular Harmonization Technology™ to create a truly elevated visual experience. By reducing peripheral prismatic imbalance and distortion, the lens enables faster and more natural adaptation. It also coordinates eye function to support precise and effortless focusing, depth perception, and visual stability.

Empowering Eye Care Professionals

HOYA Daynamic Pro™ is engineered to be a cornerstone offering in any lens portfolio, positioned to serve patients who expect strong performance but do not require full lifestyle personalization.

It allows ECPs to "differentiate their lens portfolio with something above standard progressive designs" by offering a premium solution that bridges the gap between basic progressives and fully personalized options.

The lens features BKS Technology™ to ensure a consistent lens design across both sun and clear lenses, which works across a wide range of frame styles.

Its design offers six corridor options for personalized fitting, providing ECPs with the flexibility needed to meet diverse patient preferences.

For patients, the combination of technologies and the smooth, natural adaptation leads to higher satisfaction and helps build stronger, lasting trust.

"The launch of HOYA Daynamic Pro represents a significant step forward in our premium progressive lens portfolio," said Steven Haifawi, President of HOYA Vision Care, Canada. "It delivers a superior, dependable, and highly adaptable solution that addresses the needs of nearly any patient, allowing our customers to differentiate their offerings and provide an upgrade in binocular performance above standard progressive designs."

Designed for Every Lifestyle

HOYA Daynamic Pro™ provides versatile solutions through three distinct options, each designed to optimize vision for a patient's dominant visual needs:

Indoor: Optimized for near vision, ideal for patients who spend significant time indoors or in the office.

Optimized for near vision, ideal for patients who spend significant time indoors or in the office. Outdoor: Focused on distance, best suited for active patients with primarily outdoor lifestyles.

Focused on distance, best suited for active patients with primarily outdoor lifestyles. Urban: Designed with a balanced focus across the near, intermediate, and far zones for people who are always on the go and frequently change their visual focus between near, intermediate, and far fields.

To learn more about HOYA Daynamic Pro™ lenses, eye care professionals can visit HOYA online and contact their Territory Manager for additional resources, product availability, and training opportunities.

