Mississaugas of the Credit and Six Nations of the Grand River launch innovative water main project

MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT, SOUTHERN ONTARIO TREATIES (1764-1862), ON, Aug. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and First Nations are working in partnership to improve water infrastructure and support access to safe, clean and reliable drinking water in First Nations communities.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, commended Mississaugas of the Credit and Six Nations of the Grand River for the successful launch of an innovative water main project that will bring a reliable supply of clean and safe water to the rural residents of both communities.

The two First Nations will extend a local water main along the boundary road between Mississaugas of the Credit and Six Nations of the Grand River, allowing the communities to connect to the Haldimand County water system. The water main extension will bring water service to homes currently not serviced along the boundary road. The project is made possible by an existing municipal-type service agreement between Mississaugas of the Credit and Haldimand County. Indigenous Services Canada is providing approximately $4.7 million toward the project.

"Congratulations to Mississaugas of the Credit and Six Nations of the Grand River on the start of your unique water main project. This is a good example of First Nations working together with municipal partners and the Government of Canada to bring clean and safe water to reserve residents. We are proud to work with both communities and municipal partners to make this important project a reality. The new water main will have a positive impact and ensure residents have access to safe, clean drinking water for generations to come."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"I would like to thank the staff of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, the staff of Six Nations and the staff of Indigenous Services Canada for the hard work and commitment that has made this Water Line extension a success. I also appreciate the assistance provided by Haldimand County. I value the partnership with the Government of Canada and the partnership with Six Nations and look forward to many future collaborations."

Chief Stacey Laforme

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

"In early 2018, only 9 per cent of Six Nations residents, the most populated First Nation in Canada, had access to safe, treated potable water from our water treatment plant. I am very happy to state that since that time we have secured enough funds to more than triple our water distribution coverage. This means that approximately 4,000 of our Six Nations residents will have access to a safe and reliable water source. We are happy to partner with our neighbours, the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, to work toward our ultimate goal of extending our water distribution system throughout our entire community. A special thanks to Indigenous Services Canada for their investment into the health of our community, for not only the residents of today, but also for the generations to come."

Chief Ava Hill

Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation

Quick Facts

Mississaugas of the Credit is located approximately 7 kilometres west of Hagersville, Ontario , along Indian Line Road. The First Nation has a total population of 2,564, of whom 951 live on the reserve.

, along Indian Line Road. The First Nation has a total population of 2,564, of whom 951 live on the reserve. Six Nations of the Grand River is located 20 kilometres southeast of Brantford, Ontario , along the Grand River. The First Nation has a total population of 27,455, of whom 12,805 live on the reserve.

, along the Grand River. The First Nation has a total population of 27,455, of whom 12,805 live on the reserve. Building on significant previous budget investments, Budget 2019 commits an additional $739 million over five years, beginning in 2019-2020, with $184.9 million per year ongoing, to support ongoing efforts to eliminate and prevent long-term drinking water advisories. These investments will fund urgent repairs to vulnerable water systems and provide water operator training and support programs so that First Nations communities can effectively operate and maintain their public drinking water systems.

