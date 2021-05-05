Minto Group Partners with the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est to Launch Minto Smart Building Academy

OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Minto Group ("Minto") is excited to announce its partnership with the École secondaire catholique de l'innovation and Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est ("CECCE") to launch the Minto Smart Building Academy. As part of this program, students will have the opportunity to work with a leader in the construction industry to build a tiny home and help give back to local initiatives.

"Teaming up with the École secondaire catholique de l'innovation to design and build a tiny home speaks to the innovation and partnership we value in working with the next generation," says Brent Strachan, Division President, Minto Communities Ottawa. "We are proud to be part of this program that fosters interest in all aspects of the real estate development industry – from engineering and construction to accounting and marketing."

CECCE Chair Johanne Lacombe is excited about this partnership with Minto, which is beneficial to students and their development.

"Our students are lucky to be a part of this innovative tiny house construction project, which ties in well with the CECCE's sustainable development and cooperation values," says Lacombe. "They can contribute to their community while learning the basics of a trade they may one day practice."

"The CECCE is delighted to rename the construction program in honour of Minto, whose valuable contribution has made it possible for students to learn in a facility where programs and services engage them and motivate them to make their dreams come true," adds CECCE Director of Education Marc Bertrand.

Minto's team of experts will provide training, explain the breadth of its industry, and share job opportunities with learners. "Working with CECCE to build strong relationships with students and the community is a testament to our commitment to local programs," says Strachan. "It stems from our belief in building better places to live, work and play, one home and one relationship at a time."

MINTO GROUP

Established in 1955, the Minto Group is a fully integrated real estate company offering new homes and condos, apartment rentals, furnished suites, commercial space, property and investment management. The company is a two-time winner of the Building Industry and Land Development Association's Green Builder of the Year award, four-time winner of EnerQuality's Ontario Green Builder of the Year award and two-time winner of the Ontario Home Builder Association's Home Builder of the Year award. The Minto Group was named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for 2019.

