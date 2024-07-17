Minto Group releases More with Minto, its 2023 ESG Impact Report

Taking care of our employees, customers, business partners and the environment as we execute our business plan

OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Minto Group ("Minto") today announced the release of More with Minto, its annual environmental, social and governance ("ESG") impact report. This is Minto's 15th ESG impact report and highlights its ESG related initiatives and accomplishments in 2023.

"As we reflect on our 69-year operating history, it is clear that we are not just constructing buildings; we are creating communities and a legacy that will endure," said Michael Waters, Chief Executive Officer of Minto Group. "In 2023, we celebrated a significant milestone with the construction and delivery of our 100,000th home."

"Our commitment to people and the planet is foundational to what we do, and we are proud to be recognized by Deloitte as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. This achievement reflects our ongoing efforts, not just in the past year, but throughout the years leading up to it," added Mr. Waters.

Over the last seven decades, Minto has stood out in the real estate development industry for its efforts in sustainability. Among its many accomplishments, Minto built Canada's first LEED-certified high-rise condominium as well as one of its first net zero energy inspiration homes. And Minto has a longstanding commitment to accountability and transparency through annual reporting.

Highlights from the 2023 More with Minto - ESG Impact Report include:

Our investments in building a more resilient business : Minto is safeguarding its future by investing in effective governance, ethical practices, and solid infrastructure. The company is proud of its majority independent board, the success of its second diversity, equity, and inclusion survey, which earned an inclusion score 9.8% above the industry average (measuring comprehensive diversity, equity, inclusion, and engagement), and its ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and embed ESG principles into all aspects of its operations.





This year, More with Minto, is interactive with some of its content available online. Visit www.minto.com/progress for details on progress in 2023, as well as case studies, people profiles, videos, and much more.

About Minto

Minto is one of the premier real estate firms in Canada with a fully integrated real estate investment, development and management platform. Since its inception in 1955, Minto has built more than 100,000 new homes, and continues to own and manage residential and commercial rental properties. With more than 1,300 full-time employees in Canada and the United States, Minto's expertise spans the full spectrum of real estate investment disciplines. Minto has been recognized by Deloitte as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

