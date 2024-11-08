MINTO COMMUNITY OTTAWA WINS 2024 PRODUCTION BUILDER OF THE YEAR + 3 MORE AWARDS AT THE GOHBA HOUSING DESIGN AWARDS

2024 GOHBA Builder of the Year Post this

Minto Communities' commitment to the Ottawa community, environmental sustainability, innovation in the industry, unique service offerings and customer-first approach, played a big role in being named Production Builder of the Year. This is the fifth time Minto has won the award in recent years, (2016, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2024). Winning this award is a great honour and a testament to the dedication and value Minto Communities brings to the city, homeowners, and the CHEO Foundation. GOHBA also awarded the developer with:

Innovation Award: Production Home of the Year with Tanya Collins Design and ASL Agrodrain Limited—received for The Equestrian 's unique geothermal heating and cooling technology

Best Production Bathroom with Tanya Collins Design—for The Equestrian

ABOUT THE 2023 MINTO DREAM HOME (THE EQUESTRIAN)

Located in Mahogany, a modern and established community in Manotick. Built by Minto Communities' Product Design team, led by Product Development Manager Karen van der Velden, in partnership with Tanya Collins Design. The 2023 Minto Dream Home is described as "modern equestrian" with Arts & Crafts exterior design elements and a blend of modern and classic interior design. The home sits on a semi-private cul-de-sac lot backing onto protected green space. The four-bedroom floorplan delivers over 4,200 square feet of interior space, plus a 3-season patio with nearly 150 square feet. A network of partners helped contribute décor, furnishings, landscaping and materials.

ABOUT MINTO COMMUNITIES CANADA

For almost 70 years, Minto Communities has crafted homes with beautiful designs enjoyed by more than 100,000 happy homeowners. Minto Communities constantly looks for ways to adapt its new homes and communities to provide customers with greater sustainability, lifestyle and design without compromising affordability for today's families. These innovations support our homeowners' needs and overall well-being in every detail.

Minto Communities is recognized by the Canadian real estate industry as four-time winner of Building Industry and Land Development Association's Green Builder of the Year, four-time winner of EnerQuality's Ontario Green Builder of the Year award and four-time winner of the Ontario Home Builder Association's Home Builder of the Year award. The company was named one of Canada's Greenest Employers in 2019.

ABOUT THE MINTO GROUP

The Minto Group is a fully integrated real estate company that provides new homes, condos, apartment rentals, furnished suites, commercial space, property and investment management. After almost 70 years in operation, we have built over 100,000 homes across Canada and the Southern U.S. We own and operate high-quality, multi-residential rental properties in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary, Greater Vancouver, and Greater Victoria areas. Together, with over 1,500 employees in Canada and the U.S., we are committed to doing more to help people live better—building better places for people to live, work, and play, one home and one relationship at a time.

