Minto Communities Awarded 2022 Production Builder of the Year

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Minto Communities in Ottawa ("Minto Communities") was recently honoured with three awards at the Greater Ottawa Home Builders' Association's (GOHBA) 39th Annual Housing Design Awards Gala. Accolades included Production Builder of the Year and two individual awards for the 2021 Minto Dream Home, designed and built as the grand prize for CHEO's Dream of a Lifetime Lottery.

Minto Communities at the GOHBA Housing Design Awards Gala Photo credit: JVL Photography. (CNW Group/Minto Communities Management Inc.) The Caraway Ensuite Bathroom (CNW Group/Minto Communities Management Inc.) The Caraway, 2021 Minto Dream Home (CNW Group/Minto Communities Management Inc.)

Minto Communities' commitment to building better homes and communities including a focus on environmental sustainability, innovation, unique service offerings and a customer-first approach earned the Special Achievement Award: Production Builder of the Year. This is the fourth time winning the award (2016, 2019, 2021, 2022) and a testament to the legacy and dedication Minto Communities brings to Ottawa.

For the past 22 years, Minto Communities has designed and built the Minto Dream Home for CHEO – the grand prize of the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery. For the 2021 home, Minto Communities teamed up with Ottawa's Tanya Collins Design to create the Caraway , located in the modern, established community of Mahogany in Manotick, Ontario. Minto Communities was honoured with two awards: Production Home (Single Detached - $1,000,001 and over), in partnership with Tanya Collins Design, and Production Bathroom, in partnership with Tanya Collins Design and Laurysen Kitchens .

About Minto Communities Canada

For over 65 years, Minto Communities has been crafting homes with beautiful designs enjoyed by more than 95,800 happy homeowners. Minto Communities constantly looks for ways to adapt its new homes and communities to provide customers with greater sustainability, lifestyle and design without compromising affordability for today's families. These innovations support our homeowners' needs, lifestyle and overall well-being in every detail.

Minto Communities is well recognized by the Canadian real estate industry as four-time winner of Building Industry and Land Development Association's Green Builder of the Year, four-time winner of EnerQuality's Ontario Green Builder of the Year award, and three-time winner of the Ontario Home Builder Association's Home Builder of the Year award. The company was named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for 2019.

