MINTO ANNOUNCES WINNER IN 2023 DREAM HOME NAMING CONTEST

OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - For the fourth consecutive year, Minto Group's homebuilding team in Ottawa ("Minto") engaged the community to name the Minto Dream Home for CHEO. Over 540 participants entered the 2023 Minto Dream Home Naming Contest, submitting a range of ideas, from the Canterbury to the Saddletree.

The winner of this year's contest is the Equestrian, offering a name that reflects the 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery grand prize home's modern equestrian theme

Winning this contest has brought me immense joy and excitement; it couldn't have come at a better time. Today happens to be my birthday, so receiving this news is truly a special birthday gift. I'm filled with gratitude for this recognition and the chance to contribute to such a meaningful cause.

The Minto team thanks Uzoma Ojemeni for giving the 2023 Minto Dream Home the perfect name. The Equestrian speaks to the home's unique design and it symbolizes the meaning behind Dream Home. It embodies the hope surrounding the Lottery, for the winner of the home and those who rely on funds raised by the CHEO Foundation. Ojemeni describes 'the Equestrian' as the "ideal name for this year's Minto Dream Home given its unique theme, location, and design elements. The word "Equestrian" illustrates the home's masculine yet elegant style, reminiscent of refined horse-riding culture. Altogether, this name embodies the classic, rich, and warm atmosphere of the home while honouring its remarkable design and the remarkable community it is part of."

2023 MINTO DREAM HOME DESIGN BACKGROUND

The Minto Dream Home returns to Mahogany , a modern and established community in Manotick. The Minto homebuilding team in Ottawa's Product Design team, led by Product Development Manager Karen van der Velden, and Tanya Collins Design are once again designing the Minto Dream Home for which the duo often find inspiration from the community, design trends and even far-off locales.

The 2023 Minto Dream Home is described as "modern equestrian" by Karen and Tanya. A remarkable design with a mix of buttery leathers, dark greens and strong colours. It's classic, rich and warm. Masculine yet elegant. Stylish and fashionable. The home features large windows, offering stunning views of the semi-private cul-de-sac lot backing onto protected green space. Crisp roof lines playing off modern Arts & Crafts exterior design elements, while the four-bedroom floorplan delivers over 4,200 square feet of interior space, plus a 3-season patio with nearly 150 square feet.

The equestrian includes stand out features like a fully outfitted media room, a bar and a lounge area in the basement. There's a spacious den on the first floor, perfect for a home office or a guest room, and a sunset deck off the gorgeous primary bedroom. A network of partners help contribute décor, furnishings, landscaping and materials, while working together to bring the Minto Dream Home to life. Specific details on design and features will be available on MintoDreamHome.com as the home moves forward in construction.

INFORMATION ABOUT UPCOMING CHEO DREAM OF A LIFETIME LOTTERY

Minto is proud to build and design the grand prize Minto Dream Home for the 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery . From the ground up, the Minto Dream Home is built to be innovative – from remarkable design to installing efficient features and using eco-friendly materials. The goal is to inspire people to participate in the Lottery and help the families who depend on the care provided by CHEO. Since 2001, we've worked towards this goal year-after-year, supporting CHEO in their efforts to create a healthier community and change the lives of thousands of children and their families.

About Minto

Minto Group is one of the premier fully integrated real estate companies in Canada and the southern US with expertise in home building, construction, property and investment management. For over 68 years, Minto has been offering new homes and condos, rentals, furnished suites, property and investment management.

Our Minto homebuilding team in Ottawa is well recognized by the Canadian real estate industry as four-time winner of Building Industry and Land Development Association's Green Builder of the Year, four-time winner of EnerQuality's Ontario Green Builder of the Year award and four-time winner of the Ontario Home Builder Association's Home Builder of the Year award. The company was named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for 2019.

