Minnesota DOT Selects Quarterhill's iTHEIA™ AI Classification System for Traffic Monitoring

Quarterhill will supply 15 portable iTHEIA™ video-based AI traffic count and classification systems for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

iTHEIA is a self-contained, non-intrusive traffic classifier that sets a new standard for safety, efficiency, and accuracy in traffic data collection.

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a global leader in providing intelligent transportation system solutions, announced today the award of a contract for the supply of iTHEIA™ AI Video Automatic Traffic Recorders ("ATR") for Minnesota DOT ("MnDOT").

Quarterhill's iTHEIA utilizes advanced AI to accurately count and classify all common vehicle types, including passenger cars, trucks, buses, RVs, and motorcycles. iTHEIA operates on a powerful edge computing platform, ensuring high accuracy and reliability without requiring internet connectivity. This provides a self-contained system that does not need cloud processing to classify but can be connected to a network for easy access to data if desired.

By using iTHEIA, transportation agencies like MnDOT can efficiently improve road safety and enhance traffic management. For these agencies, it is important that traffic data meets federal reporting requirements, and iTHEIA has been trained to classify vehicles according to the Federal Highway Administration's standard ("FHWA") 13-Class scheme.

The Portable iTHEIA system is intended for short-term deployments, providing a simple way to acquire data from multiple locations. iTHEIA eliminates the need for in-road sensors, reducing costs and enhancing safety as users never have to set foot on the road to set up and operate the system.

"iTHEIA is a game-changer for us," stated John Hackett from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. "Deploying this AI classifier device is fast and simple – setup in under 30 minutes – and it watches over three lanes of traffic without risk to our staff's safety on busy roads. The iTHEIA AI Classifier is the only way we can get FHWA 13 Class counts on some of our busy roadways."

"MnDOT's order for multiple portable iTHEIA units represents a significant milestone for Quarterhill," said Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill. "It not only reinforces our commitment to revolutionizing traffic data using AI but also marks an exciting step forward in our partnership with the state. It signals to the industry and to our customers that we are setting the standard for safety, efficiency, and accuracy in traffic data collection."

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is technology-driven global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of our tolling and enforcement businesses, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com .

