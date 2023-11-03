Today, we come together to express our deep concern about the recent rise in hatred faced by many communities across Canada. All forms of racism, discrimination, and hate, including antisemitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Jewish, anti-Arab, anti-Israeli and anti-Palestinian rhetoric, have no place in Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers responsible for addressing issues of anti-racism and combatting hate issued the following statement:



"Today, we come together to express our deep concern about the recent rise in hatred faced by many communities across Canada. All forms of racism, discrimination, and hate, including antisemitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Jewish, anti-Arab, anti-Israeli and anti-Palestinian rhetoric, have no place in Canada. As leaders, it is incumbent upon all of us to bring communities together by fostering inclusion and respect for diversity and by protecting the rights and freedoms of all, especially during these difficult times.

At today's meeting, we reaffirmed our collective commitment to ensure everyone in Canada feels safe in their homes, on our streets, in public spaces, and in our communities. We firmly believe that diversity, inclusion, and human rights are fundamental Canadian values—there is always more that unites us than divides us and embracing our differences makes us stronger and more resilient as a country.

We will continue to work at all levels of government to address all forms of hatred and intolerance wherever and whenever they occur. Let us remind ourselves of our shared values and why we call this incredible country our home."

*Note: Representatives from the governments of Quebec and Nova Scotia did not participate in the joint ministerial meeting and statement and have the option of joining the federal, provincial, and territorial governments that are part of this conversation at a time of their choosing. The Northwest Territories remains in a caretaker period.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

