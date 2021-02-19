Ministers meet with Manitoba women's organizations to discuss domestic violence

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to eliminating intimate partner violence. Women account for almost 8 in 10 victims of reported intimate partner violence incidents, and they are even more likely to be the victim in incidents where a firearm is present.

Today, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, joined the Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Dan Vandal, to participate in a virtual roundtable with 11 women's organizations, including shelters and resource centres, from across Manitoba. During their discussion, they highlighted the important work carried out by these organizations in supporting women and other individuals at risk. They also had the opportunity to detail how the Government's proposed firearms legislation is designed to help prevent and deter domestic violence.

Earlier this week, the Government of Canada introduced proposed firearms legislation (Bill C-21) and put forward additional measures to combat intimate partner and gender-based violence. Amongst other things, Bill C-21 would create "red flag" and "yellow flag" laws. These laws would allow people, such as concerned friends or relatives, to apply to the courts for the immediate removal of an individual's firearms, or to ask a Chief Firearms Officer to suspend and review an individual's licence to own firearms.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with all its partners to ensure the public safety of all Canadians from gun violence.

Quote(s)

"Each week in Canada, a woman is killed by her male partner. Gender-based violence is one of the most pervasive and deadly types of violence, and the presence of firearms within a household is the greatest risk factor for the lethality of intimate partner violence. The measures we are seeking to put in place through Bill C-21 will help bring potentially dangerous or deadly situations to the direct attention of the authorities and could save lives."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"Our government has brought forward meaningful measures to help protect vulnerable persons from violence, including banning assault-style firearms, introducing red-flag laws, and funding shelters. We are also partnering with front-line organizations that provide support for Indigenous Peoples, LGBT2QA individuals, women fleeing violent situations, victims of human trafficking and others. I want to thank all individuals and organizations for their dedication and commitment to helping people, and for their contributions today on how we can provide support to the most vulnerable in our communities."

- Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital

Quick Facts

There were over 99,000 victims of intimate partner violence in Canada in 2018, and firearms were present in over 500 of these incidents.

in 2018, and firearms were present in over 500 of these incidents. By expanding the list of those who can apply for an emergency weapons prohibition, or request an investigation into a firearm owner's eligibility to retain their firearms licence to include members of the general public, the proposed "red and yellow flag" laws would make it easier for anyone who may feel threatened by the presence of a firearm in their home - or who may feel threatened by an individual who possesses a firearm - to take action to protect themselves and others.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Mary-Liz Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca

